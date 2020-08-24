TSM edge GG in thriller to advance in LCS playoffs

Team SoloMid overcame a 2-0 deficit and pulled off a reverse sweep Sunday to survive and advance at the Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs.

In edging the Golden Guardians, TSM stay alive as only four teams remaining in the tournament and will next face Cloud9 next Saturday in the losers bracket’s third round, with a spot in the League of Legends World Championship in China on the line.

All playoff matches are best-of-five. The two teams that advance to the LCS finals will earn spots at Worlds 2020, scheduled for China from Sept. 25-Oct. 31, with the third-place team advancing to the Worlds play-in event, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 25.

On Sunday, the matchup of the Nos. 4 & 5 seeds was as close as the seeding would suggest, with the winner playing on blue in every map.

GG opened with a 30-minute win, then followed that up with a 38-minute win. But TSM rallied to win the third map in 33 minutes before tying up the match in only 25 minutes. In the deciding map, GG actually had more kills (10-9) but TSM compiled 62.5K in gold, compared to GG’s 59.5K. TSM won more towers (10-1), as well, and ultimately won the match in 36 minutes.

Danish mid laner Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg led TSM with 21 kills in the five maps. Support Vincent “Biofrost” Wang of China had 38 total assists in the win.

The result leaves the top four teams in the regular season as the only four teams remaining.

While TSM and Cloud9 will face off Saturday, Team Liquid and FlyQuest will wait until the following weekend, when they will play in the winners-bracket final.

League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs results

1. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

2. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

3. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds play-in)

4. TBD

5-6. Evil Geniuses, Golden Guardians

7-8. Dignitas, 100 Thieves

—Field Level Media