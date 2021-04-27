LCS League of Legends announces increased viewership

The 2021 League Championship Series Spring Split showed a sizable increase in viewership ratings, according to a Monday release.

The league announced a 30 percent increase in hours watched year-over-year for all of spring (across all platforms and co-streaming channels). Friday’s Average Minute Audience (A The 2021 League Championship Series Spring Split showed a sizable increase in viewership ratings, according to a Monday release.

The league announced a 30 percent increase in hours watched year-over-year for all of spring (across all platforms and co-streaming channels). Friday’s Average Minute Audience (AMA) also increased 70 percent since the launch of Friday broadcasts last summer.

The Mid Season Showdown Finals saw a peak of 416k CCU across Twitch and YouTube, an increase of 7 percent year-over-year, and an AMA of 281K. And, the LCS remains the third-most popular professional sports league in the United States among 18- to 34-year-olds, based on live average minute audience.

Team Liquid won the inaugural preseason LCS Lock In tournament and, for the second straight year, Cloud9 won the spring postseason tournament over Team Liquid.

C9 heads to Reykjavik, Iceland, for the organization’s first Mid-Season Invitational, canceled because of COVID last year.

The league included these highlights in its release:

• Hosted MSS Finals at the legendary Los Angeles Greek Theatre, and welcomed the return of PENTAKILL.

• Reworked the LCS schedule to broadcast more games from Friday to Sunday and further built our co-streaming ecosystem so fans could watch the LCS with their favorite personalities.

• Debuted a new-look LCS Analyst Studio, complete with 4,100 square feet of display technology, and designed to flex between remote and IRL broadcasting.

• Welcomed new LCS partners Grubhub, ROCCAT, BCA, and Jackson Guitars -- the first Official Guitar partner of an esports league.

• Debuted the Proving Grounds Circuit, a revamped competitive structure for Academy and Amateur that showcased the best of North America’s growing talent pool.

The 2021 LCS Summer Split begins Friday, June 4. Summer’s opening game will be Cloud9 vs. Team Liquid, a rematch of the MSS Grand Final.

