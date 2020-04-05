EG hold off FlyQuest to open LCS playoffs

Evil Geniuses stifled a late charge by FlyQuest and finished off a 3-1 victory Saturday to move within one win of the grand final at the League of Legends League Championship Series spring playoffs.

Second-seeded EG were matched up with fourth-seeded FlyQuest in the upper bracket, after top-seeded Cloud9 chose third-seeded 100 Thieves as their first-round opponent.

EG quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead behind strong play from top laner Colin “Kumo” Zhao as Sett in the first game and bot laner Bae “Bang” Jun-sik as Aphelios in the second. But FlyQuest bounced back in the third game after subbing in top laner Colin “Solo” Earnest, who dominated as Sett to cut the series deficit to 2-1.

EG responded in the fourth game with help from Bang, who played as Kalista and earned Player of the Series honors after EG closed out victory.

The match was delayed several times due to lag issues. The tournament is being played online rather than in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the win, EG advanced to next weekend’s upper-bracket final, where they will face the winner of Sunday’s matchup between Cloud9 and 100 Thieves. FlyQuest head to the lower bracket for a matchup with sixth-seeded Golden Guardians on Tuesday.

Fifth-seeded Team SoloMid will face the Cloud9-100 Thieves loser on Wednesday.

The grand final is scheduled for April 19. The winner qualifies for the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from every League of Legends region worldwide.

