Cloud9 protects slim lead in Spring Split

Cloud9 won their second straight match Saturday to stay alone atop the standings in the League Championship Series Spring Split.

Cloud9 (9-2) defeated Evil Geniuses (6-5), while 100 Thieves (8-3) defeated Dignitas (7-4) in a matchup of teams that began the day tied for second place. TSM (8-3) remained one game behind Cloud9 with a win over last-place Counter Logic Gaming (1-10).

In other matches, Team Liquid (6-5) defeated FlyQuest (3-8), and Golden Guardians (2-9) knocked off Immortals (5-6).

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

Cloud9 won its match in 31 minutes on blue, led by Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen of Denmark with a kills-deaths-assists differential of 7-2-7. Evil Geniuses’ Matthew “Deftly” Chen of the U.S. was at 3-2-3.

It took 100 Thieves 42 minutes to subdue Dignitas on red. Can “Closer” Celik of Turkey led the winners with a KDA of 8-2-8, while Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett of the U.S. was at 8-3-5 for Dignitas.

TSM won its match in 35 minutes on blue, led by Lawrence “Lost” Sze Yuy Hui of New Zealand with a KDA of 6-0-4, while Jason “Wild Turtle” Tran of Canada was at 2-1-1 for Counter Logic Gaming.

Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen of Denmark led Team Liquid’s 31-minute win on blue, finishing with a KDA of 6-1-5. Brandon “Josedeodo” Joel Villegas of Argentina was at 2-2-2 for FlyQuest.

The Golden Guardians-Immortals matchup lasted 35 minutes. David “Insanity” Challe of the U.S. led the winners on red with a KDA of 5-0-4, while Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes of the U.S. was at 2-2-2 for Golden Guardians.

Here is the schedule for Sunday’s matches to conclude Week 4:

FlyQuest vs. TSM

100 Thieves vs. Cloud9

Immortals vs. Team Liquid

Golden Guardians vs. Evil Geniuses

Dignitas vs. Counter Logic Gaming

League Championship Series Spring Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 9-2

T2. 100 Thieves, 8-3

T2. TSM, 8-3

4. Dignitas, 7-4

5. Evil Geniuses, 6-5

6. Team Liquid, 6-5

7. Immortals, 5-6

8. FlyQuest, 3-8

9. Golden Guardians, 2-9

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-10

--Field Level Media