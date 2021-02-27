LCS leaders keep rolling in Spring Split

The top five teams in the League Championship Series Spring Split standings all earned victories Friday as Week 4 got underway.

Cloud9 (8-2) defeated Golden Guardians (2-8) in 28 minutes, 100 Thieves (7-3) topped Counter Logic Gaming (1-9) in 41 minutes, and Dignitas (7-3) beat Immortals (4-6) in 29 minutes. TSM (7-3) got past Team Liquid (5-5) in 41 minutes, and Evil Geniuses (6-4) downed FlyQuest (3-7) in 45 minutes.

All of the winners played on red except for Cloud9.

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

Cloud9’s Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen of Denmark produced a 5-1-4 kill-death-assist ratio. Ethan “Iconic” Wilkinson of the United States had a 1-1-2 K-D-A ratio for Golden Guardians.

Can “Closer” Celik of Turkey logged a 5-1-9 K-D-A ratio for 100 Thieves. Finn “Finn” Wiestal of Sweden posted a 7-1-7 K-D-A ratio for Counter Logic Gaming.

Toan “Neo” Train of the United States had a 6-2-2 K-D-A ratio for Dignitas. New Zealand’s Quin “Raes” Korebrits finished with a 3-2-0 K-D-A ratio for Immortals.

TSM’s Mingyi “Spica” Lu of China had a 3-2-7 K-D-A ratio while Edward “Tactical” Ra of the United States wound up with a 10-5-3 K-D-A ratio for Liquid.

Daniele “Jiizuke” di Mauro of Italy notched a 9-1-5 K-D-A ratio for Evil Geniuses. Brandon Joel “Josedeodo” Villegas of Argentina produced an 8-3-3 K-D-A ratio for FlyQuest.

A full slate of matches is scheduled for Saturday:

Team Liquid vs. FlyQuest

Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses

Dignitas vs. 100 Thieves

TSM vs. Counter Logic Gaming

Golden Guardians vs. Immortals

League Championship Series Spring Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 8-2

T2. 100 Thieves, 7-3

T2. Dignitas, 7-3

T2. TSM, 7-3

5. Evil Geniuses, 6-4

6. Team Liquid, 5-5

7. Immortals, 4-6

8. FlyQuest, 3-7

9. Golden Guardians, 2-8

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-9

--Field Level Media