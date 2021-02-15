100 Thieves, Cloud9 hold steady atop LCS Spring Split

Co-leaders 100 Thieves and Cloud9 posted wins Sunday to remain atop the pack after the second weekend of the League Championship Series Spring Split.

In the day’s first match, 100 Thieves defeated Team Liquid in 30 minutes. Later Sunday, Cloud9 needed only 29 minutes to subdue FlyQuest.

In the other matches, TSM defeated Immortals in 30 minutes; Dignitas beat Evil Geniuses in 32 minutes; and Counter Logic Gaming also needed 32 minutes to subdue Golden Guardians.

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

Ian Victor “FBI” Huang of Australia led 100 Thieves, which suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 6-3-4. Edward “Tactical” Ra of the U.S. led Team Liquid at 5-2-2.

Cloud9’s Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen of Denmark led his team’s second straight win with a K-D-A of 5-0-7, while Brandon Joel “Josedeodo” Villegas of Argentina topped FlyQuest at 2-2-1.

TSM won its fourth straight match since losing its first two. Lawrence “Lost” Sze Yuy Hui of New Zealand carried TSM on Sunday with a K-D-A of 8-0-3, while David “Insanity” Challe led Immortals at 3-2-2.

Dignitas ran its winning streak to three, led by Max “Soligo” Soong of the U.S. with a K-D-A of 8-1-8. Jeong “Impact” Eon-young of South Korea led Evil Geniuses at 4-4-3.

In a battle of the teams at the bottom of the standings, Counter Logic Gaming got its first win, tying Golden Guardians for ninth place at 1-4. Jason “WildTurtle” Tran of Canada led the victory with a K-D-A of 6-2-3, while Leandro “Newbie” Marcos of Argentina topped Golden Guardians at 2-2-3.

Here are the matches for when the third week begins Friday:

Counter Logic Gaming vs. Cloud9

Dignitas vs. FlyQuest

Golden Guardians vs. Team Liquid

TSM vs. Evil Geniuses

Immortals vs. 100 Thieves

League Championship Series Spring Split standings:

T1. 100 Thieves, 5-1

T1. Cloud9, 5-1

T3. Dignitas, 4-2

T3. TSM, 4-2

T5. Evil Geniuses, 3-3

T5. Team Liquid, 3-3

T7. FlyQuest, 2-4

T7. Immortals, 2-4

T9. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-5

T9. Golden Guardians, 1-5

