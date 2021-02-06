100 Thieves edge EG in LCS Spring Split opener

100 Thieves needed 47 minutes to top Evil Geniuses on Friday as the League Championship Series Spring Split got underway.

In other first-day action, FlyQuest defeated TSM in 40 minutes, Immortals got past Team Liquid in 36 minutes, Cloud9 beat Golden Guardians in 31 minutes and Dignitas handled Counter Logic Gaming in 34 minutes. All of the winners played on red except for Dignitas.

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

Kim “Ssumday” Chan-Ho of South Korea produced a 5-3-4 kill-death-assist ratio for 100 Thieves. Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen of Denmark had a 6-2-4 K-D-A ratio for Evil Geniuses.

Brandon Joel “Josedeodo” Villegas of Argentina paced FlyQuest with a 6-2-7 K-D-A ratio. Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage of Germany finished with a 5-2-2 K-D-A ratio for TSM.

Quin “Raes” Korebrits of New Zealand recorded a 6-1-1 K-D-A ratio for Immortals, while Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larson of Denmark had a 2-1-1 K-D-A ratio for Team Liquid.

Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen of Denmark logged a 4-0-3 K-D-A ratio for Cloud9. Ethan “Iconic” Wilkinson of the United States had a 3-0-0 K-D-A ratio for Golden Guardians.

Toan “Neo” Tran of the United States guided Dignitas with a 12-1-6 K-D-A ratio. Raymond “Griffin” Griffin of the United States posted a 4-2-6 K-D-A ratio for Counter Logic Gaming.

Action continues Saturday and Sunday with all 10 teams in action both days.

League Championship Series Spring Split standings

T1. 100 Thieves, 1-0

T1. Cloud9, 1-0

T1. Dignitas, 1-0

T1. FlyQuest, 1-0

T1. Immortals, 1-0

T6. Counter Logic Gaming, 0-1

T6. Evil Geniuses, 0-1

T6. Golden Guardians, 0-1

T6. Team Liquid, 0-1

T6. TSM, 0-1

--Field Level Media