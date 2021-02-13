100 Thieves stay unbeaten in LCS Spring Split

100 Thieves won their fourth consecutive matchup to open the League Championship Series Spring Split as the second week began Friday.

100 Thieves (4-0) defeated FlyQuest (1-3) in 31 minutes to stay unbeaten. Cloud9 (3-1) began the day undefeated but lost to Evil Geniuses (3-1).

In other matches, Team Liquid (3-1) won its third straight match, knocking off Counter Logic Gaming (0-4), TSM (2-2) defeated Golden Guardians (1-3) and Dignitas (2-2) got past Immortals (1-3).

Ian Victor “FBI” Huang of Australia led 100 Thieves with eight kills and six assists vs. only one death. Eric “Licorice” Ritchie of Canada finished with a 3-1-3 kill-death-assist ratio for FlyQuest.

Evil Geniuses also won their match in 31 minutes. Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen of Denmark led the way for EG with a 7-2-15 K-D-A ratio while Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami of Australia finished at 3-4-5 to lead Cloud9.

In Team Liquid’s 25-minute win, Edward “Tactical” Ra of the United States led the way with a 9-1-6 ratio while Andy “Smoothie” Ta of Canada finished 1-3-2 for Counter Logic Gaming.

TSM wrapped up its win in 34 minutes. Lawrence “Lost” Sze Yuy Hui of New Zealand led TSM with a 7-2-4 K-D-A ratio. Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott of Canada finished at 5-3-1 for the Golden Guardians.

Dignitas concluded the day’s action with a 31-minute win over Immortals. Toan “Neo” Tran of the United States led the winners with a 6-0-4 K-D-A ratio. Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir of Romania finished at 2-2-2 to lead Immortals.

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

Saturday’s matches:

FlyQuest vs. Counter Logic Gaming

Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves

Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas

TSM vs. Team Liquid

Immortals vs. Evil Geniuses

League Championship Series Spring Split standings:

T1. 100 Thieves, 4-0

T2. Cloud9, 3-1

T2. Evil Geniuses, 3-1

T2. Team Liquid, 3-1

T5. TSM, 2-2

T5. Dignitas, 2-2

T7. FlyQuest, 1-3

T7. Golden Guardians, 1-3

T7. Immortals, 1-3

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 0-4

--Field Level Media