C9, 100T continue torrid start at LCS Spring Split

Cloud9 and 100 Thieves continued their hot starts by winning Sunday at the League Championship Series Spring Split.

Both teams improved to 3-0.

100 Thieves defeated Dignitas in 31 minutes and C9 got past Immortals in 26 minutes. Can “Closer” Celik led 100T with a 5-0-4 kill-death-assist ratio. Robert “Blaber” Huang led C9 with a slash line of 10-1-8 K-D-A.

In other action, Team Liquid defeated FlyQuest in 31 minutes. Barney “Alphari” Morris recorded a 5-2-5 ratio for Liquid.

Evil Geniuses needed just 28 minutes to defeat Golden Guardians. Matthew “Deftly” Chen had 11-0-5 for EG.

TSM earned their first victory by taking out Counter Logic Gaming in 46 minutes. Lawrence “Lost” Hui had 7-1-6 for CLG.

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

League Championship Series Spring Split standings

T1. 100 Thieves, 3-0

T1. Cloud9, 3-0

T3. Evil Geniuses, 2-1

T3. Team Liquid, 2-1

T5. Dignitas, 1-2

T5. FlyQuest, 1-2

T5. Immortals, 1-2

T5. Golden Guardians, 1-2

T5. TSM, 1-2

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 0-3

