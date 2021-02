Cloud9, 100 Thieves prevail again in LCS Spring Split

Cloud9 and 100 Thieves remained deadlocked atop the League Championship Series Spring Split standings after recording victories Friday.

Cloud9 (6-1) handled Counter Logic Gaming (1-6) in 40 minutes, and 100 Thieves (6-1) got past Immortals (2-5) in 30 minutes.

In the day’s other action as Week 3 got underway, Dignitas (5-2) defeated FlyQuest (2-5) in 30 minutes, Team Liquid (4-3) topped Golden Guardians (1-6) in 23 minutes, and TSM (5-2) beat Evil Geniuses (3-4) in 27 minutes.

Cloud9, 100 Thieves and Liquid all won on red while Dignitas and TSM prevailed on blue.

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

On Friday, the United States’ Robert “Blaber” Huang paced Cloud9 with a 5-3-8 kill-death-assist ratio. Sweden’s Finn “Finn” Wiestal had a 6-1-1 K-D-A ratio for Counter Logic Gaming.

Australia’s Ian Victor “FBI” Huang guided 100 Thieves with an 8-1-3 K-D-A ratio. Romania’s Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir logged a 3-1-4 K-D-A ratio for Immortals.

The United States’ Max “Soligo” Soong produced an 8-1-8 K-D-A ratio for Dignitas while Canada’s Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen had a 5-4-2 K-D-A ratio for FlyQuest.

Denmark’s Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen finished with a 6-1-5 K-D-A ratio for Liquid. Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes of the United States and Leandro “Newbie” Marcos of Argentina each posted a 1-2-1 K-D-A ratio for Golden Guardians.

Germany’s Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage registered a 6-2-2 K-D-A ratio for TSM. The United States’ Matthew “Deftly” Chen had a 2-2-1 K-D-A ratio for Evil Geniuses.

Five matches are scheduled for Saturday:

Cloud9 vs. Dignitas

Counter Logic Gaming vs. Immortals

TSM vs. 100 Thieves

Team Liquid vs. Evil Geniuses

FlyQuest vs. Golden Guardians

League Championship Series Spring Split standings:

T1. 100 Thieves, 6-1

T1. Cloud9, 6-1

T3. Dignitas, 5-2

T3. TSM, 5-2

5. Team Liquid, 4-3

6. Evil Geniuses, 3-4

T7. FlyQuest, 2-5

T7. Immortals, 2-5

T9. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-6

T9. Golden Guardians, 1-6

--Field Level Media