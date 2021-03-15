Cloud9 clinch 1st place in LCS Spring Split

Cloud9 closed out Week 6 in the League Championship Series’ Spring Split on Sunday by clinching the top seed in the LCS Mid-Season Showdown with a win over Immortals.

Cloud9 was wise to take care of their business, as the rest of their competition in the top half of the standings also came out on top. But none of the contenders could catch Cloud9, which finished 13-5 in the Sprint Split standings. Immortals fell to 7-11 and failed to qualify.

TSM (12-6) earned the second seed in the Showdown by beating the last-place Golden Guardians (3-15). Team Liquid also raised their record to 12-6, taking the third seed after a win over 100 Thieves (11-7), who will hold the fourth seed.

The final two seeds will be No. 5 Dignitas (11-7), who bested FlyQuest (6-12), and No. 6 Evil Geniuses (10-8), who defeated Counter Logic Gaming, which fell to 5-13.

The Mid-Season Showdown, part of the top-level North American League of Legends competition, will pick up next weekend with one upper-bracket semifinal on Saturday, when second-seeded TSM will face third-seeded Team Liquid. One day later, top-seeded Cloud9 will take their two-match winning streak up against No 4 seed 100 Thieves.

Losers of the semifinal matches will drop to the lower bracket, where Dignitas and Evil Geniuses will await them.

The Mid-Season Showdown will last from March 20 until April 11. The playoff tournament will be a double-elimination format, with all matches being best-of-five affairs. The winning group will qualify for the Mid-Season Invitational 2021 in May.

Cloud9 won its match in 37 minutes. Robert “Blaber” Huang of the U.S. led Cloud9 with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 4-2-5, while Quin “Raes” Korebrits of New Zealand was at 2-2-2 for Immortals.

TSM needed 28 minutes to defeat Golden Guardians. Mingyi “Spica” Lu of China led the win with a K-D-A of 9-2-4, while Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes of the U.S. was at 3-3-1 for Golden Guardians.

Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen of Denmark led Team Liquid with a K-D-A of 8-0-4, while Can “Closer” Celik of Turkey was at 3-5-2. The match lasted 31 minutes.

Dignitas scored its win in 38 minutes, led by Aaron “FakeGod” Lee of the U.S. with a K-D-A of 6-4-7. Cristian “Palafox” Palafox of the U.S. paced FlyQuest at 10-2-5.

Evil Geniuses needed 40 minutes to subdue Counter Logic Gaming. Daniele “Jiizuke” di Mauro of Italy led the winners with a K-D-A 10-6-11, while Finn “Finn” Wiestal of Sweden led CLG at 5-8-6.

League Championship Series Spring Split final standings:

1. Cloud9, 13-5

T2. TSM, 12-6

T2. Team Liquid, 12-6

T4. 100 Thieves, 11-7

T4. Dignitas, 11-7

6. Evil Geniuses, 10-8

7. Immortals, 7-11

8. FlyQuest, 6-12

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-13

10. Golden Guardians, 3-15

