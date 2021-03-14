Cloud9 knock off one pursuer in LCS Spring Split

Cloud9 broke their three-match losing streak and held on to first place as three pursuers stayed just one win behind in the League Championship Series’ Spring Split on Saturday.

Cloud9 (12-5) knocked Dignitas (10-7) out of what was a four-team logjam for second place with a win in 33 minutes on red.

The other three teams that began the day tied for second came up with wins: TSM (11-6) knocked off Immortals (7-10) in 31 minutes on blue, 100 Thieves (11-6) dispatched FlyQuest (6-11) in 34 minutes on red, and Team Liquid (11-6) defeated Evil Geniuses (9-8) in 35 minutes, also on red.

In the day’s final match, featuring the bottom teams in the standings, Golden Guardians (3-14) put away Counter Logic Gaming (5-12).

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic of Croatia led Cloud9 with a 4-0-11 kill-death-assist ratio. Toan “Neo” Tran of the U.S. was at 2-2-2 for Dignitas.

TSM were led by Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage of German, who had a K-D-A of 4-1-8. Quin “Raes” Korebrits of New Zealand was at 3-3-2 for Immortals.

Ian Victor “FBI” Huang of Australia had a K-D-A of 12-1-6 for 100 Thieves, while Canada’s Eric “Licorice” Ritchie was at 5-3-5 for FlyQuest.

Lucas Tao “Santorin” Larsen of Denmark posted a K-D-A of 8-0-8 for Team Liquid, while Matthew “Deftly” Chen of the U.S. was at 3-2-1 for Evil Geniuses.

The Golden Guardians’ Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes of the U.S. posted a K-D-A of 6-0-4 in the win, while Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen of Denmark was at 2-2-1 for Counter Logic Gaming.

Week 6 continues Sunday with five matches:

FlyQuest vs. Dignitas

Golden Guardians vs. TSM

100 Thieves vs. Team Liquid

Counter Logic Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

Immortals vs. Cloud9

League Championship Series Spring Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 12-5

T2. 100 Thieves, 11-6

T2. Team Liquid, 11-6

T2. TSM, 11-6

5. Dignitas, 10-7

6. Evil Geniuses, 9-8

7. Immortals, 7-10

8. FlyQuest, 6-11

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-12

10. Golden Guardians, 3-14

--Field Level Media