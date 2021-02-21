Cloud9 take solo possession of first in LCS Spring Split

Cloud9 took over sole possession of first place with a win as TSM downed 100 Thieves on Saturday in the League Championship Series Spring Split.

Cloud9 defeated Dignitas in 27 minutes for their fourth win a row. Meanwhile, TSM won their sixth straight after an 0-2 start with a 33-minute win over 100 Thieves. The pair are now deadlocked in second place at 6-2.

In other action Saturday, Immortals defeated Counter Logic Gaming in 34 minutes, Evil Geniuses downed Team Liquid in 33 minutes, and FlyQuest toppled Golden Guardians in 28 minutes.

C9, TSM and FlyQuest won on blue while EG and Immortals won on red.

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

For the winners, Croatia’s Luka “Perkz” Perkovic led C9 with a 14-2-3 kill-death-assist ratio, New Zealand’s Quin “Raes” Korebrits paced Immortals with an 8-0-5 K-D-A ratio, Germany’s Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage led the way for TSM with a slash line of 6-0-3, EG was led by Daniele “Jiizuke” di Mauro’s 5-1-11 ratio, and Canada’s Eric “Licorice” Ritchie tallied a line of 3-0-10 for FlyQuest.

Five matches are scheduled for Sunday:

Dignitas vs. TSM

Immortals vs. FlyQuest

100 Thieves vs. Golden Guardians

Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

Evil Geniuses vs. Counter Logic Gaming

League Championship Series Spring Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 7-1

T2.100 Thieves, 6-2

T2. TSM, 6-2

4. Dignitas, 5-3

T5. Team Liquid, 4-4

T5. Evil Geniuses, 4-4

T7. FlyQuest, 3-5

T7. Immortals, 3-5

T9. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-7

T9. Golden Guardians, 1-7

--Field Level Media