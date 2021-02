Cloud9 top 100 Thieves in LCS Spring Split showdown

Cloud9 beat 100 Thieves in 34 minutes Saturday to forge a tie for first place in the League Championship Series Spring Split.

Cloud9 and 100 Thieves are both 4-1 after the Saturday result.

In other action, Dignitas (3-2) topped Golden Guardians (1-4) in 30 minutes, FlyQuest (2-3) got past Counter Logic Gaming (0-5) in 28 minutes, TSM (3-2) defeated Team Liquid (3-2) in 33 minutes and Immortals (2-3) downed Evil Geniuses (3-2) in 31 minutes. All of the Saturday winners except for Dignitas played on blue.

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

On Saturday, Luka “Perkz” Perkovic of Croatia led Cloud9 with an 8-2-12 kill-death-assist ratio. Ian Victor “FBI” Huang of Australia finished with a 9-6-6 K-D-A ratio for 100 Thieves.

Joshua “Dardoch” Harnett of the United States amassed a 6-1-6 K-D-A ratio for Dignitas. Aiden “Niles” Tidwell of the U.S. produced a 1-3-3 K-D-A ratio for Golden Guardians.

The United States’ Cristian “Palafox” Palafox paced FlyQuest with a 9-2-4 K-D-A ratio. Raymond “Griffin” Griffin of the U.S. logged a 3-4-3 K-D-A ratio for Counter Logic Gaming.

Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage of Germany produced a 6-0-3 K-D-A ratio for TSM while Barney “Alphari” Morris of Wales wound up at 2-3-0 for Team Liquid.

Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir of Romania logged a 7-0-10 K-D-A ratio for Immortals. Daniele “Jiizuke” di Mauro of Italy had a 1-4-2 K-D-A ratio for Evil Geniuses.

Week 2 concludes Sunday with five matches:

--Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves

--Immortals vs. TSM

--Evil Geniuses vs. Dignitas

--Cloud9 vs. FlyQuest

--Golden Guardians vs. Counter Logic Gaming

League Championship Series Spring Split standings:

T1. 100 Thieves, 4-1

T1. Cloud9, 4-1

T3. Dignitas, 3-2

T3. Evil Geniuses, 3-2

T3. Team Liquid, 3-2

T3. TSM, 3-2

T7. FlyQuest, 2-3

T7. Immortals, 2-3

9. Golden Guardians, 1-4

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 0-5

--Field Level Media