Cloud9 topples 100 Thieves in showdown at LCS Spring Split

Cloud9 won a showdown at the top of the League Championship Series Spring Split to conclude Week 4, remaining alone in first place with a victory over 100 Thieves.

The victory improved Cloud9’s record to 10-2, while 100 Thieves remained in a second-place tie with TSM at 8-4. With a chance to claim second place all for themselves, TSM (8-4) lost to FlyQuest (4-8)

In other matchups Sunday, Team Liquid (7-5) defeated Immortals (5-7), Evil Geniuses (7-5) topped Golden Guardians (2-10) and Counter Logic Gaming (2-10) pulled off a victory over Dignitas (7-5).

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

Cloud9 earned its victory over 100 Thieves in 24 minutes as Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami of Australia had a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 5-1-5. Can “Closer” Celik of Turkey had both kills for 100 Thieves.

FlyQuest defeated TSM in 37 minutes as Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen of Canada had six kills and Cristian “Palafox” Palafox of the United States had five. Mingyi “Spica” Lu had a 2-2-1 KDA for TSM.

Team Liquid earned its victory over Immortals in 32 minutes as Barney “Alphari” Morris of the United Kingdom had a 5-0-4 KDA. Mohamed “Revenge” Kaddoura of the United States had a 2-3-3 KDA for Immortals.

Evil Geniuses earned a victory in 40 minutes as Matthew “Deftly” Chen of the United States had a 7-0-9 KDA, while Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes of the United States had a 7-4-3 KDA for Golden Guardians.

Counter Logic Gaming pulled off just its second victory, doing it in 34 minutes over Dignitas as Eugene “Pobelter” Park of the United States had a 6-2-6 KDA. Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett had a 5-2-4 KDA for Dignitas.

Here is the schedule for the beginning of Week 5 action on March 5:

TSM vs. Dignitas

100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses

FlyQuest vs. Cloud9

Team Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

Immortals vs. Counter Logic Gaming

League Championship Series Spring Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 10-2

T2. 100 Thieves, 8-4

T2. TSM, 8-4

T4. Dignitas, 7-5

T4. Evil Geniuses, 7-5

T4. Team Liquid, 7-5

7. Immortals, 5-7

8. FlyQuest, 4-8

9. Golden Guardians, 2-10

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 2-10

--Field Level Media