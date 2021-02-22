Dignitas gains ground with win in LCS Spring Split

The three leading teams all went down to defeat on Sunday, tightening up the standings on the concluding day of Week 3 of the League Championship Series Spring Split.

Perhaps the biggest winner of the day was Dignitas, which opened Sunday’s play by defeating TSM, joining TSM in what is now a three-way tie for second place, trailing only Cloud9 by one win.

Cloud9 fell to Team Liquid, while the other team in the tie, 100 Thieves, lost to Golden Guardians.

In the day’s other matches, Immortals defeated FlyQuest and Evil Geniuses turned back Counter Logic Gaming.

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

In Dignitas’ 28-minute win, Aaron “FakeGod” Lee of the U.S. led the way with a 6-1-9 kill-death-assist ratio, while Hu “SwordArt” Shuo-Chieh of Taiwan was at 2-6-3 for TSM.

Team Liquid needed 31 minutes in its win, led by Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen of Denmark with a 9-2-10 K-D-A. Luka “Perkz” Perkovic of Croatia paced Cloud9 at 7-5-3.

In a match that lasted 56 minutes, Golden Guardians was led by Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes of the U.S. with a K-D-A at 6-2-8. Ian “FBI” Victor Huang of Australia topped 100 Thieves at 7-3-5.

Immortals won their match in 39 minutes, led by David “Insanity” Challe of the U.S. with a K-D-A of 8-1-8. Cristian “Palafox” Palafox of the U.S. paced FlyQuest at 4-7-2.

Evil Geniuses needed 43 minutes to secure their win. Matthew “Deftly” Chen of the U.S. led the way with a K-D-A of 6-1-3, while Jason “WildTurtle” Tran of Canada was at 4-4-1 for Counter Logic Gaming.

Here is the schedule for the beginning of Week 4 action on Feb. 26:

Cloud9 vs. Golden Guardians

Team Liquid vs TSM

Evil Geniuses vs. FlyQuest

Counter Logic Gaming vs. 100 Thieves

Immortals vs. Dignitas

League Championship Series Spring Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 7-2

T2. 100 Thieves, 6-3

T2. Dignitas, 6-3

T2. TSM, 6-3

T5. Evil Geniuses, 5-4

T5. Team Liquid, 5-4

7. Immortals, 4-5

8. FlyQuest, 3-6

9. Golden Guardians, 2-7

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-8

--Field Level Media