EG, Liquid finish LCS Spring Split Week 1 with wins

Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid earned their first victories as the League of Legends 2020 League Championship Series Spring Split concluded its opening week Monday in Los Angeles.

Evil Geniuses defeated 100 Thieves before Team Liquid got past Team SoloMid, with the winners both improving to 1-1. EG and Liquid are now tied for fourth place with 100 Thieves — as well as Immortals — while SoloMid fell to 0-2.

All matches in the double-round robin, nine-week regular season consist of a single game. The top six teams in the 10-team league advance to the playoffs, with the finals being held the weekend of April 18-19 in Frisco, Texas.

The first eight weeks of the regular season will be played Saturdays through Mondays, with four matches each on Saturday and Sunday and a pair of matches Monday.

In the final week of the regular season, March 21-22, the 10 matches will be split between Saturday and Sunday.

Week 2 will kick off Saturday with these matches:

Counter Logic Gaming vs. 100 Thieves

Dignitas vs. Team Liquid

Cloud9 vs. Immortals

Golden Guardians vs. Evil Geniuses

2020 LCS Spring Split standings

Through Monday (Week 1, Day 3)

T1. Cloud9, 2-0

T1. Dignitas, 2-0

T1. FlyQuest, 2-0

T4. 100 Thieves, 1-1

T4. Evil Geniuses, 1-1

T4. Immortals, 1-1

T4. Team Liquid, 1-1

T8. Counter Logic Gaming, 0-2

T8. Golden Guardians, 0-2

T8. Team SoloMid, 0-2

