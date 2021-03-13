First-place Cloud9 drops third straight in LCS Spring Split

The top three teams in the League Championship Series’ Spring Split all took upset defeats Friday night.

First-place Cloud9 (11-5) sustained a third consecutive defeat, falling to Counter Logic Gaming (5-11) in 32 minutes.

Dignitas (10-6) and TSM (10-6) could have forged a tie for first had they won, but both fell Friday, too. Team Liquid (10-6) topped Dignitas in 30 minutes, and Evil Geniuses (9-7) dumped TSM in 37 minutes.

100 Thieves (10-6) climbed into a tie for second after beating Immortals (7-9) in 34 minutes. In the day’s other match, FlyQuest (6-10) got past last-place Golden Guardians (2-14) in 43 minutes.

Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves and Liquid won while playing on blue. Counter Logic Gaming and FlyQuest earned victories while playing on red.

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

The United States’ Eugene “Pobelter” Park led Counter Logic Gaming with a 6-1-7 kill-death-assist ratio. Australia’s Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami had a 2-2-4 K-D-A ratio for Cloud9.

Denmark’s Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen paced Liquid with a 3-0-6 K-D-A ratio. The United States’ Max “Soligo” Soong finished with a 3-1-1 K-D-A ratio for Dignitas.

South Korea’s Jeong “Impact” Eon-young produced an 8-0-8 K-D-A ratio for Evil Geniuses. New Zealand’s Lawrence “Lost” Sze Yuy Hui registered a 2-3-2 K-D-A ratio for TSM.

Australia’s Ian Victor “FBI” Huang logged a 9-2-2 K-D-A ratio for 100 Thieves. The United States’ Mohamed “Revenge” Kaddoura wound up with a 3-1-5 K-D-A ratio for Immortals.

Canada’s Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen notched a 5-0-6 K-D-A ratio for FlyQuest. Another U.S. player, Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes, had an 8-2-1 K-D-A ratio for Golden Guardians.

Week 6 continues Saturday with five matches:

TSM vs. Immortals

Dignitas vs. Cloud9

FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves

Evil Geniuses vs. Team Liquid

Counter Logic Gaming vs. Golden Guardians

League Championship Series Spring Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 11-5

T2. 100 Thieves, 10-6

T2. Dignitas, 10-6

T2. Team Liquid, 10-6

T2. TSM, 10-6

6. Evil Geniuses, 9-7

7. Immortals, 7-9

8. FlyQuest, 6-10

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-11

10. Golden Guardians, 2-14

--Field Level Media