Five teams share second place in LCS Spring Split

First-place Cloud9 earned a fourth consecutive win while the chasing pack grew tighter Friday in the League Championship Series Spring Split.

Cloud9 (11-2) produced a 24-minute victory against FlyQuest (4-9).

Meanwhile, five teams ended the day tied for second place at 8-5.

Dignitas (8-5) beat TSM (8-5) in 36 minutes, and Evil Geniuses (8-5) defeated 100 Thieves (8-5) in 33 minutes. Team Liquid (8-5) got past Golden Guardians (2-11) in 31 minutes.

In the day’s finale, Counter Logic Gaming (3-10) defeated Immortals (5-8) in 26 minutes.

All of the winners played on red except for Liquid.

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

On Friday, Denmark’s Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen led Cloud9 with a 5-0-5 kill-death-assist ratio. Canada’s Eric “Licorice” Ritchies posted a 2-2-1 K-D-A ratio for FlyQuest.

The United States’ Max “Soligo” Soong recorded a 4-1-8 K-D-A ratio for Dignitas. China’s Mingyi “Spica” Lu finished at 5-1-8 for TSM.

Matthew “Deftly” Chen of the United States produced a 5-0-2 K-D-A ratio for Evil Geniuses. Australia’s Tommy “ry0ma” Le wound up at 3-2-2 for 100 Thieves.

Edward “Tactical” Ra of the United States notched a 7-1-5 K-D-A ratio for Liquid. Canada’s Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott logged a 1-1-1 K-D-A ratio for Golden Guardians.

Canada’s Jason “WildTurtle” Tran guided Counter Logic Gaming with a 9-0-1 K-D-A ratio, while New Zealand’s Quin “Raes” Korebrits ended up at 1-2-1 for Immortals.

Week 5 continues Saturday with five matches:

Dignitas vs. Golden Guardians

100 Thieves vs. TSM

Cloud9 vs. Team Liquid

Evil Geniuses vs. Immortals

Counter Logic Gaming vs. FlyQuest

League Championship Series Spring Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 11-2

T2. 100 Thieves, 8-5

T2. Dignitas, 8-5

T2. Evil Geniuses, 8-5

T2. Team Liquid, 8-5

T2. TSM, 8-5

7. Immortals, 5-8

8. FlyQuest, 4-9

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 3-10

10. Golden Guardians, 2-11

