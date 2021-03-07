Team Liquid clip C9 for fourth straight win in LCS Spring Split

Team Liquid upended Cloud9 on Saturday to earn their fourth consecutive victory while snapping the leader’s four-match streak in the League Championship Series Spring Split.

Team Liquid needed 40 minutes to knock off C9 on red. Cloud9 (11-3) still has a two-game lead at the top of the standings. Team Liquid is one of three teams tied for second at 9-5, along with Dignitas and TSM.

In other action Saturday, Dignitas defeated Golden Guardians in 40 minutes on blue, TSM beat 100 Thieves in 31 minutes on red, Immortals toppled Evil Geniuses in 33 minutes on red, and FlyQuest was a winner in 36 minutes over Counter Logic Gaming, also on red.

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

Edward “Tactical” Ra of the U.S. led TL’s victory over C9 with 5-2-4 kills-deaths-assists differential. Croatia’s Luka “Perkz” Perkovic led C9 with a 4-4-2 K-D-A.

Bot Toan “Neo” Tran led Dignitas with an astounding 14 kills, adding four assists in their win over Golden Guardians.

New Zealand’s Lawrence “Lost” Sze Yuy Hui led TSM past 100T with a 6-0-3 K-D-A.

Immortals were led by David “Insanity” Challe of the U.S. with a line of 6-2-10.

Flyquest got 4-3-13 from Cristian “Palafox” Palafox of the U.S. in their win over CLG.

Week 5 continues Sunday with five matches:

Golden Guardians vs. 100 Thieves

Dignitas vs. Evil Geniuses

TSM vs. Cloud9

Team Liquid vs. Counter Logic Gaming

FlyQuest vs. Immortals

League Championship Series Spring Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 11-3

T2. Team Liquid, 9-5

T2. Dignitas, 9-5

T2. TSM, 9-5

T5. 100 Thieves, 8-6

T5. Evil Geniuses, 8-6

7. Immortals, 6-8

8. FlyQuest, 5-9

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 3-11

10. Golden Guardians, 2-12

--Field Level Media