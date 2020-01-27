Trio of teams get to 2-0 in LCS Spring Split

The League of Legends 2020 League Championship Series Spring Split continued Sunday in Los Angeles, with four teams getting a leg up on the field in the 13-week event.

Cloud9 picked up the first win of the season on Saturday, beating Team Liquid. Dignitas followed with a win over Counter Logic Gaming, then 100 Thieves topped Golden Guardians before FlyQuest beat Immortals in the day’s final match.

On Sunday, Dignitas beat Evil Geniuses, Immortals defeated Team SoloMid, Cloud9 downed Golden Guardians and FlyQuest denied Counter Logic Gaming.

All matches in the double-round robin, nine-week regular season are best of one. The top six teams in the 10-team league advance to the playoffs, with the finals being held the weekend of April 18-19 in Frisco, Texas.

Riot Games, which owns the LCS, announced the awarding of the finals to Frisco on Saturday.

The first eight weeks of the regular season will be played Saturday through Monday, with four matches each on Saturday and Sunday and a pair of matches Monday.

In the final week of the regular season, March 21 & 22, the 10 matches will be split between Saturday and Sunday.

2020 LCS Spring Split standings

Through Sunday (Week 1, Day 2)

1. Cloud9, 2-0

1. Dignitas, 2-0

1. FlyQuest, 2-0

4. 100 Thieves, 1-0

5. Immortals, 1-1

6. Evil Geniuses, 0-1

6. Team Liquid, 0-1

6. Team SoloMid, 0-1

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 0-2

9. Golden Guardians, 0-2

Monday’s schedule

Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves, 8:30 p.m. ET

Team Liquid vs. Team SoloMid, 9:30 p.m. ET

—Field Level Media