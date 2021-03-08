TSM upends Cloud9 in LCS Spring Split

TSM pinned a second straight loss on Cloud9 on Sunday as the top of the standings tightened in the League Championship Series Spring Split on the final day of Week 5.

TSM needed 35 minutes to bump off C9 while playing from blue. Cloud9 (11-4) saw their lead drop to a single game atop the standings over TSM (10-5) and Dignitas (10-5).

In Sunday’s other matches, Dignitas dropped Evil Geniuses in 44 minutes on red, 100 Thieves got by Golden Guardians in 31 minutes on blue, Counter Logic Gaming sprung an upset on Team Liquid on red, and Immortals secured a 27-minute win on red over FlyQuest.

The Spring Split of the top-level North American League of Legends competition runs through March 14, with the Mid-Season Showdown to follow March 20-April 11.

Lawrence “Lost” Sae Yuy Hui of New Zealand led TSM’s win over C9 with 10 kills, two deaths and six assists. Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen of Denmark paced C9 with 4-4-6 K-D-A.

Toan “Neo” Tran of the United States racked up an incredible 17 kills, with two deaths and four assists, in leading Dignitas. Jeong “Impact” Eon-Young of South Korea led EG with a 7-6-6 K-D-A statline.

Tommy “Ry0ma” Le of Australia had eight kills, one death and 10 assists for 100 Thieves, while Aiden “Niles” Tidwell of the U.S. had a line of 3-5-2 for Golden Guardians.

Eugene “Pobelter” Park of the U.S. led CLG’s upset with eight kills, one death and five assists. Team Liquid was paced by Barney “Alphari” Morris of the United Kingdom with a 2-4-1.

Quin “Raes” Korebrits of New Zealand had six kills, one death and five assists for Immortals. Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen of Canada posted 1-3-2 for FlyQuest.

Week 6 begins Friday with five matches:

Cloud9 vs. Counter Logic Gaming

Evil Geniuses vs. TSM

100 Thieves vs. Immortals

Team Liquid vs. Dignitas

Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest

League Championship Series Spring Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 11-4

T2. Dignitas, 10-5

T2. TSM, 10-5

T4. 100 Thieves, 9-6

T4. Team Liquid, 9-6

6. Evil Geniuses, 8-7

7. Immortals, 7-8

8. FlyQuest, 5-10

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 4-11

10. Golden Guardians, 2-13

