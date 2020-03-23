Cloud9 keeps rolling to cap Week 8 at LCS

Cloud9 completed a strong weekend and continued to roll, picking up another victory to cap Week 8 of League of Legends’ North American League Championship Series (LCS) in Spring Split action on Sunday.

After topping 100 Thieves on Saturday in online play, Cloud9 upped its record to 15-1 by defeating Counter Logic Gaming in one of five matches on the day.

The win extended Cloud9’s lead to six games in the standings, with three teams behind at 9-7. Two of those squads lost on Sunday, as Team SoloMid fell to Immortals and FlyQuest was bested by Thieves.

Evil Geniuses also sit in a three-way tie for second after downing Dignitas. Team Liquid beat Golden Guardians in the day’s other matchup.

The competition was shut down last weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic before restarting Saturday with Week 8 of the scheduled nine-week regular season.

After the conclusion of the regular season on March 29, the top six teams in the standings will qualify for the Spring Split double-elimination playoffs, now set for April 4-19.

The playoff champion earns a place in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

Week 9 kicks off next Saturday with five matches:

—100 Thieves vs. Team SoloMid

—Cloud9 vs. Evil Geniuses

—FlyQuest vs. Team Liquid

—Golden Guardians vs. Counter Logic Gaming

—Dignitas vs. Immortals

2020 LCS Spring Split standings, through Sunday:

1. Cloud9, 15-1

T2. Evil Geniuses, 9-7

T2. FlyQuest, 9-7

T2. Team SoloMid, 9-7

T5. 100 Thieves, 8-8

T5. Immortals, 8-8

7. Team Liquid, 7-9

T8. Dignitas, 6-10

T8. Golden Guardians, 6-10

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 3-13

—Field Level Media