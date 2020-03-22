Cloud9 win as LCS resumes with online matches

First-place Cloud9 beat 100 Thieves on Saturday as League of Legends’ North American League Championship Series (LCS) resumed Spring Split action with online play.

The competition was shuttered last weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic before restarting Saturday with Week 8 of the scheduled nine-week regular season.

After the conclusion of the regular season on March 29, the top six teams in the standings will qualify for the Spring Split double-elimination playoffs, now set for April 4-19.

The playoff champion earns a place in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from all of the League of Legions regions.

FlyQuest and TSM remained tied for second place after victories Saturday over Immortals and Golden Guardians, respectively.

Evil Geniuses climbed over .500 by beating Team Liquid, and Dignitas defeated last-place Counter Logic Gaming.

Week 8 concludes on Sunday with five matches:

—Golden Guardians vs. Team Liquid

—Counter Logic Gaming vs. Cloud9

—Immortals vs. TSM

—100 Thieves vs. FlyQuest

—Dignitas vs. Evil Geniuses

2020 LCS Spring Split standings, through Saturday:

1. Cloud9, 14-1

T2. FlyQuest, 9-6

T2. TSM, 9-6

4. Evil Geniuses, 8-7

T5. 100 Thieves, 7-8

T5. Immortals, 7-8

T7. Dignitas, 6-9

T7. Golden Guardians, 6-9

T7. Team Liquid, 6-9

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 3-12

