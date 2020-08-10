Cloud9 earns bye, Dignitas squeezes into LCS playoffs

With the top seed in the playoffs already set, the main drama heading into Sunday’s final day of the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split regular season involved who would get the second postseason bye and who would clinch the final spot in the bracket.

And Counter Logic Gaming was involved in both outcomes — though they couldn’t have been please with either.

After losing to Cloud9 earlier in the day — an outcome which gave Cloud9 that coveted other bye — CLG fell to Dignitas in a tiebreaker match, giving the eighth and final playoff spot to Dignitas.

CLG instead joined Immortals as the two teams that failed to make the postseason.

Also winning Sunday were top-seeded Team Liquid, 100 Thieves and FlyQuest.

The Summer Split regular season was a double round robin of best-of-one matches. The top eight teams advanced to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin Thursday.

Liquid and Cloud9 received byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams (FlyQuest, Team SoloMid, Golden Guardians and Evil Geniuses) will open in the first round of the winners bracket, while 100 Thieves and Dignitas will begin in the first round of the losers bracket — and one loss from elimination.

All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

On Sunday, 100 Thieves (7-11) opened the day with a 25-minute win over EG (8-10) while playing on red. South Korean top laner Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho led the winners with a 7/1/9 kill-death-assist ratio while playing as Camille. Bot laner Bae “Bang” Jun-sik of South Korea paced EG with a 3/4/1 as Kalista.

Cloud9 then clinched the No. 2 seed with a 27-minute win over CLG, also winning from red. Belgian mid laner Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer posted a 6/0/8 KDA for Cloud9 (13-5), while CLG (5-13) got a 3/4/0 from American jungler Kristopher “Fragas” Myhal as Volibear.

Top-seeded Team Liquid (15-3) capped its league-best regular season with a 36-minute win over TSM (12-6), winning from blue. Danish jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen led the way with a 3/0/6 as Graves for Liquid. TSM was led by Sweden’s Erik “Treatz” Wessen, who posted a 1/3/2 while playing support as Rakan.

In the final regular-season match, FlyQuest (12-6), playing on blue, beat Immortals (4-14) in 36 minutes. Canadian bot laner Jason “WildTurtle” Tran led FlyQuest with a 5/0/9 as Aphelios, while jungler Jake Kevin “Xmithie” Puchero of the Philippines posted a 2/3/2 as Nidalee in the losing effort.

But with CLG and Dignitas — whose regular season ended Saturday — tied for the eighth and final playoff spot at 5-13, a tiebreaker was needed.

And Dignitas made the most of the opportunity, winning in 33 minutes on red. American jungler Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett led Dignitas with a 7/0/6 as Olaf, while CLG got a 3/2/2 from South Korean top laner Kim “Ruin” Hyeong-min while playing as Camile.

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split Round 1 matchups

Thursday

Team SoloMid vs. Golden Guardians

Friday

FlyQuest vs. Evil Geniuses

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split final regular-season standings:

x-1. Team Liquid, 15-3

x-2. Cloud9, 13-5

y-3. FlyQuest, 12-6

y-4. Team SoloMid, 12-6

y-5. Golden Guardians, 9-9

y-6. Evil Geniuses, 8-10

y-7. 100 Thieves, 7-11

y-8. Dignitas, 5-13

z-9. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-13

z-10. Immortals, 4-14

x-Earned first-round bye

y-Made playoffs

z-Eliminated from playoffs

—Field Level Media