Cloud9, Liquid improve to 3-0 at LCS Summer Split

Team Liquid and Cloud9 each improved to 3-0, and Counter Logic Gaming also scored their third victory as Week 2 of the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split continued Saturday.

Team Liquid took down 100 Thieves (0-3), while Cloud9 dispatched Evil Geniuses (2-1) in a battle of previously unbeaten teams. Counter Logic (3-1) downed Dignitas (0-3) in the finale for their second victory in as many days.

Team SoloMid (2-2) failed in their bid to win for the second day in a row, falling to FlyQuest (2-1) in the day’s other match.

Liquid and Cloud9 — who won the spring playoffs — are the only remaining unbeaten teams. They will both be in action again on Sunday, facing EG and Golden Guardians, respectively.

Liquid took 28 minutes to dispatch 100 Thieves on blue, with bot laner Edward “Tactical” Ra posting seven kills and four assists with no deaths as Ezreal.

Cloud9 needed less time against EG, wrapping up victory on blue in under 26 minutes. Jungler Robert “Blaber” Huang was nearly perfect with 9/1/5 KDA as Olaf.

Counter Logic handled Dignitas in 40 minutes, while FlyQuest downed TSM in 33 minutes.

The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split will play a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Week 2 of the LCS Summer Split wraps up Sunday with four matches:

Team Liquid vs. Evil Geniuses

FlyQuest vs. Dignitas

Golden Guardians vs. Cloud9

100 Thieves vs. Immortals

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings

T1. Cloud9, 3-0

T1. Team Liquid, 3-0

3. Counter Logic Gaming, 3-1

T4. FlyQuest, 2-1

T4. Evil Geniuses, 2-1

6. Team SoloMid, 2-2

7. Golden Guardians, 1-2

T8. 100 Thieves, 0-3

T8. Dignitas, 0-3

T8. Immortals, 0-3

—Field Level Media