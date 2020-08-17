EG knock 100 Thieves out of LCS Summer playoffs

One week after losing to 100 Thieves in the regular-season finale, which had no bearing on postseason seeding, Evil Geniuses more than returned the favor in a match that had plenty riding on it.

EG swept 100 Thieves with ease Sunday, eliminating them from the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs while advancing to next weekend’s losers bracket Round 2.

The result leaves the top six teams in the final regular-season standings as the only six left in the playoffs. Fourth-seeded Team SoloMid eliminated eighth-seeded Dignitas on Saturday. The EG-100 Thieves game was a matchup of the 6 and 7 seeds.

The Summer Split regular season for the North American-based LCS was a double round robin of best-of-one matches. The top eight teams advanced to the double-elimination playoffs, with the top two seeds getting byes into the second round of the winners bracket and the bottom two seeds beginning play in the losers bracket.

All playoff matches are best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China from Sept. 25-Oct. 31. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

EG opened Sunday with a 32-minute win on blue, collecting 13 kills to 100 Thieves’ two. The teams switched sides for the second map, and while it was the most competitive match of the day, EG still won in 48 minutes on red. The final map saw EG back on blue and dominating again. EG picked up 18 kills in the finale while 100 Thieves notched six.

Match MVP Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen, a jungler from Denmark, collected 28 kills in the match, including a whopping 16 on Map 2. American support Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam 45 assists in the match.

American jungler Juan “Contractz” Arturo Garcia was one of two 100 Thieves players to pick up at least one kill in each map, collecting six in all.

Play resumes with Round 2 beginning Thursday. Cloud9 plays its first match of the playoffs against FlyQuest. Top overall seed Team Liquid opens play Friday against Golden Guardians.

League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs results

1. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

2. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

3. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds play-in)

4. TBD

5-6. TBD

7-8. Dignitas, 100 Thieves

—Field Level Media