FlyQuest hold off EG in LCS Summer playoff opener

A second top-four team nearly fell into the losers bracket in as many days, but FlyQuest hung on for a 3-2 win over Evil Geniuses on Friday in the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs.

A day after Golden Guardians swept Team SoloMid in a Day 1 upset, sixth-seeded EG nearly pulled off a reverse sweep of third-seeded FlyQuest, but Evil Geniuses fell in 30 minutes on the final map.

With the win, FlyQuest advances to a second-round winners-bracket matchup with No. 2 seed Cloud9 next Thursday, and GG will face top-seeded Team Liquid next Friday.

EG will face No. 7 seed 100 Thieves in an elimination game Sunday, a day after TSM faces eighth-seeded Dignitas in the playoffs’ first elimination game.

The Summer Split regular season for the North American-based LCS was a double round robin of best-of-one matches. The top eight teams advanced to the double-elimination playoffs, with the top two seeds getting byes into the second round of the winners bracket and the bottom two seeds beginning play in the losers bracket.

All playoff matches are best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China from Sept. 25-Oct. 31. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

On Friday, jungler Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen of Denmark took home MVP honors after racking up a 3/2/43 kill-death-assist ratio over the five games for FlyQuest — including a combined 29 assists in the first two maps.

FlyQuest won the first two maps in 33 and 25 minutes on blue and red, respectively. EG returned the favor with 38- and 41-minute wins on blue and red, respectively, setting up the winner-take-all fifth map, which FlyQuest won on blue.

—Field Level Media