Liquid down Immortals, clinch top LCS seed

Team Liquid took care of business against Immortals on Saturday night on the penultimate day of the regular season, clinching the top overall seed for the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs.

The victory was Liquid’s fourth in a row and left them at 14-3 with one match remaining, two games ahead of Cloud9 and Team SoloMid, who were both idle Saturday.

In the day’s finale, FlyQuest (11-6) moved within a game of second place, scoring their fifth straight win by handing Counter Logic Gaming (5-12) their seventh straight loss. In other action, Evil Geniuses (8-9) downed Golden Guardians (9-9), and Dignitas (5-13) dispatched 100 Thieves (6-11).

The 10 teams in the North American-based LCS Summer Split will wrap up a double round robin of best-of-one matches on Sunday. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6. Seven of those berths have been claimed, with CLG, Dignitas and Immortals vying for the last spot.

Liquid and the second-place team will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All winners bracket spots have been clinched — Liquid, Cloud9, TSM, FlyQuest, GG and EG — with Cloud9, TSM and FlyQuest still vying for the second bye.

All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

On Saturday, Liquid defeated Immortals in 45 minutes on red, collecting 21 kills and 10 towers to six and five, respectively, for Immortals. Mid laner Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen was dominant as Akali, piling up a kills/deaths/assists ratio of 9/0/8 in the victory.

FlyQuest eased by CLG in 38 minutes on red, racking up 22 kills and eight towers to eight and three. Top laner Colin “Solo” Earnest finished with 7/1/8 KDA on Mordekaiser, and jungler Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen finished at 2/0/16 as Trundle.

EG topped GG in 41 minutes on blue, surviving a tight contest. Mid laner Greyson Gregory “Goldenglue” Gilmer led the charge with 6/1/2 KDA as Azir.

Dignitas’ victory over 100 Thieves came in 47 minutes on red in another close battle. Dignitas’ Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen did enough in a terrific bot laner battle with 100 Thieves’ Li-Yu “Cody Sun” Sun, as both finished with 5/0/2 KDA as Ezreal and Caitlyn, respectively.

The Supper Split regular season wraps up with four matches Sunday:

—Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves

—Cloud9 vs. Counter Logic Gaming

—Team Liquid vs. Team SoloMid

—FlyQuest vs. Immortals

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

1. Team Liquid, 14-3

T2. Cloud9, 12-5

T2. Team SoloMid, 12-5

4. FlyQuest, 11-6

5. Golden Guardians, 9-9

6. Evil Geniuses, 8-9

7. 100 Thieves, 6-11

8. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-12

9. Dignitas, 5-13

10. Immortals, 4-13

