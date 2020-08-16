TSM eliminate Dignitas from LCS Summer playoffs

Team SoloMid swept Dignitas on Saturday in the first losers bracket match at the League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs, advancing to Round 2 and making Dignitas the first team eliminated from the playoffs.

TSM, seeded fourth, rebounded from their upset loss to Golden Guardians in the opening round of the winners bracket two days earlier, winning twice on red and once on blue, in the final map.

TSM now gets a week off, not playing again until Aug. 23. They will face the loser of one of the winners bracket second-round matches, which take place next Thursday and Friday.

The Summer Split regular season for the North American-based LCS was a double round robin of best-of-one matches. The top eight teams advanced to the double-elimination playoffs, with the top two seeds getting byes into the second round of the winners bracket and the bottom two seeds beginning play in the losers bracket.

All playoff matches are best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China from Sept. 25-Oct. 31. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

On Saturday, a different player led TSM in kills each match, with Danish mid laner Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg and jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu of China each racking up 12 kills in the match. Germany’s Sergen “Broken Blade” Celik had 26 total assist as top laner as TSM won the three matches in 35, 31 and 28 minutes.

South Korean mid laner Kim “Fenix” Jae-hun led Dignitas with seven kills.

On Sunday, Evil Geniuses will face 100 Thieves in another elimination match. EG lost to FlyQuest 3-2 in a winners-bracket match on Friday, while 100 Thieves begin the tournament in the losers bracket by way of their seventh-place finish in the regular season.

League of Legends Championship Series’ Summer Split playoffs results

1. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

2. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds main event)

3. TBD (entry into 2020 Worlds play-in)

4. TBD

5-6. TBD

7-8. Dignitas, TBD

