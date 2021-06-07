100 Thieves, Cloud9 get key wins at LCS Summer Split

TSM kept its hold atop the standings and 100 Thieves scored a big win over Dignitas on Sunday to complete Week 1 at the LCS Summer Series Split -- North America.

Also, Cloud9 defeated Team Liquid to climb into second place alone at 14-7. Team Liquid falls to 13-8, further muddying up the logjam for third place in the League Championship Series standings.

TSM improved to 15-6 with a win over Golden Guardians in 31 minutes on blue. 100 Thieves moved into a tie with Dignitas in the standings at 13-8 with a win on red on 26 minutes. Cloud9 defeated Team Liquid in 33 minutes on blue.

In other action Sunday, Immortals defeated Counter Logic Gaming in 34 minutes on red, and FlyQuest took down Evil Geniuses in 54 minutes, also on red.

Ten teams are competing in the triple round-robin summer season, with the top eight qualifying for the championship. Matches are best of one.

The top two teams start in Round 2 of the upper bracket; third to sixth start in Round 1 of the upper bracket; and seventh and eighth start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Week 2 begins Friday with another five matches:

TSM vs. 100 Thieves

Team Liquid vs. Dignitas

Evil Geniuses vs. Immortals

Golden Guardians vs. Counter Logic Gaming

FlyQuest vs. Cloud9

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (carried over from Spring):

1. TSM, 15-6

2. Cloud9, 14-7

T3. 100 Thieves, 13-8

T3. Dignitas, 13-8

T3. Team Liquid, 13-8

T6. Evil Geniuses, 10-11

T6. Immortals, 10-11

8. FlyQuest, 8-13

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-16

10. Golden Guardians, 4-17

