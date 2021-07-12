100 Thieves jump back atop LCS standings

100 Thieves won a first-place showdown to regain the top spot in the standings, and Evil Geniuses ran their winning streak to eight on Sunday to conclude Week 6 of the League Championship Series Summer Split competition.

100 Thieves (25-11), playing on red, defeated TSM (24-12) in 30 minutes to regain first place.

Evil Geniuses (22-14) was also playing on red as they defeated Cloud9 (22-14) in 29 minutes. The win moved Evil Geniuses into a three-way tied for third in the standings, along with Cloud9 and Team Liquid.

Playing on blue, Team Liquid (22-14) was beaten in 31 minutes by Golden Guardians (10-26), who caught Counter Logic Gaming (10-26) to tie for ninth place. Counter Logic Gaming, playing on red, fell to Dignitas (18-18) in 35 minutes.

The day’s other match saw FlyQuest (12-24), who were playing on blue, defeat Immortals (15-21) in 28 minutes.

The top 10 North American League of Legends teams are competing in the League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split. After a triple round robin of best-of-one matches, the top eight clubs will qualify for the LCS Championship, scheduled for Aug. 7-29. The final rounds will be played in Newark, N.J.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the Championship’s upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Can “Closer” Celik of Turkey led 100 Thieves to victory with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 6-0-3, while Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon of South Korea was at 2-4-1 for TSM.

Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen of Denmark posted a 4-1-4 K-D-A for Evil Geniuses, and Robert “Blaber” Huang of the U.S. led Cloud9 at 3-6-2.

Erik “Licorice” Ritchie of Canada had a big match for Golden Guardians at 8-3-12, while Jonathan “Armao” Armao led Team Liquid at 2-7-1.

Toan “Neo” Tran of Vietnam led the way for Dignitas at 5-0-6, and Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen of Denmark was at 2-1-2 for Counter Logic Gaming.

Colin “Kumo” Zhao of the U.S. finished at 3-1-6 for FlyQuest, and Quin “Raes” Korebrits of New Zealand posted a 5-1-2 for Immortals.

Week 7 of the Summer Split begins Friday with five matches:

FlyQuest vs. TSM

Dignitas vs. 100 Thieves

Immortals vs. Cloud9

Team Liquid vs. Counter Logic Gaming

Golden Guardians vs. Evil Geniuses

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

1. 100 Thieves, 25-11

2. TSM, 24-12

T3. Cloud9, 22-14

T3. Evil Geniuses, 22-14

T3. Team Liquid, 22-14

6. Dignitas, 18-18

7. Immortals, 15-21

8. FlyQuest, 12-24

T9. Counter Logic Gaming, 10-26

T9. Golden Guardians, 10-26

--Field Level Media