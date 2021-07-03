100 Thieves move atop LCS Summer Split standings

100 Thieves grabbed sole possession of first place in the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split with a win over Team Liquid on Friday.

100 Thieves (22-9) got past Team Liquid (19-10) in 44 minutes on red. Meanwhile, TSM (21-10) lost its share of the top spot by falling in 33 minutes on red to Dignitas (16-15).

In other Friday action as Week 5 began, Evil Geniuses (17-14) defeated FlyQuest (9-22) in 32 minutes on red. Cloud9 (20-11) topped Immortals (14-17) in 33 minutes on blue, and Golden Guardians (8-23) prevailed over Counter Logic Gaming (9-22) in 27 minutes on red.

Ten teams in the top North American LoL circuit are competing in the triple round-robin summer season, with the top eight qualifying for the championship. Matches are best-of-one.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the playoffs’ upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

On Friday, South Korea’s Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho led 100 Thieves with a 9-3-3 kill-death-assist ratio. The United States’ Edward “Tactical” Ra produced a 3-4-1 K-D-A ratio for Team Liquid.

Dignitas got a 4-0-4 K-D-A performance from the United States’ Matthew “Akaadian” Higginbotham. New Zealand’s Lawrence “Lost” Sze Yuy Hui finished at 1-1-1 for TSM.

Denmark’s Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen logged a 5-0-6 K-D-A ratio for Evil Geniuses. The United States’ Cristian “Palafox” Palafox notched a 2-2-1 K-D-A ratio for Flyquest.

Croatia’s Luka “Perkz” Perkovic registered a 6-1-3 K-D-A ratio to top Cloud9. The United States’ Mohamed “Revenge” Kaddoura wound up at 2-2-2 for Immortals.

Canada’s Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott produced an 8-0-7 K-D-A ratio for Golden Guardians. Another Canadian, Jason “WildTurtle” Tran, posted a 1-3-1 K-D-A ratio for Counter Logic Gaming.

Week 5 continues Saturday with five matches:

--Evil Geniuses vs. Counter Logic Gaming

--TSM vs. Immortals

--Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

--Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas

--FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

1. 100 Thieves, 22-9

2. TSM, 21-10

3. Cloud9, 20-11

4. Team Liquid, 19-10

5. Evil Geniuses, 17-14

6. Dignitas, 16-15

7. Immortals, 14-17

T8. Counter Logic Gaming, 9-22

T8. FlyQuest, 9-22

10. Golden Guardians, 8-23

--Field Level Media