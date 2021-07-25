100 Thieves, TSM keep pace in LCS Summer Split

100 Thieves maintained their one-game lead atop the League Championship Series Summer Split standings with a victory on Saturday.

100 Thieves (28-13), playing on blue, needed 42 minutes to see of last-place Counter Logic Gaming (11-30).

Second-place TSM (27-14) kept pace with a 30-minute win on red over Golden Guardians (12-29).

Only one of the two teams that began the day tied for third place won its match Saturday. Cloud9 (26-15) defeated FlyQuest (13-28) in 27 minutes on blue, while Evil Geniuses (25-16), playing on blue, fell to Immortals (19-22) in 34 minutes.

In the day’s other match, Dignitas (20-21) prevailed in 36 minutes on red against Team Liquid (24-17).

The top 10 North American League of Legends teams are competing in the League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split. After a triple round robin of best-of-one matches, the top eight clubs will qualify for the LCS Championship, scheduled for Aug. 7-29. The final rounds will be played in Newark, N.J.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the Championship’s upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

On Saturday, Turkey’s Can “Closer” Celik led 100 Thieves with an 8-1-2 kill-death-assist ratio. Sweden’s Finn “Finn” Wiestal logged a 5-3-4 K-D-A ratio for Counter Logic Gaming.

China’s Mingyi “Spica” Lu recorded an 8-2-9 K-D-A ratio for TSM, while the United States’ Ethan “Iconic” Wilkinson ended up at 5-4-4 for Golden Guardians.

Denmark’s Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen posted a 6-0-4 K-D-A ratio for Cloud9. The United States’ Hoangan “Nxi” Dinh finished at 2-2-0 for FlyQuest.

Denmark’s Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen amassed a 2-3-1 K-D-A ratio for Evil Geniuses. The United States’ David “Insanity” Challe produced a 6-2-4 K-D-A ratio for Immortals.

Vietnam’s Toan “Neo” Tran propelled Dignitas with an 8-1-11 K-D-A ratio. Denmark’s Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen wound up at 3-4-4 for Team Liquid.

Week 8 of the Summer Split concludes Sunday with five matches:

--Team Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

--Immortals vs. 100 Thieves

--TSM vs. Cloud9

--Evil Geniuses vs. Counter Logic Gaming

--FlyQuest vs. Dignitas

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

1. 100 Thieves, 28-13

2. TSM, 27-14

3. Cloud9, 26-15

4. Evil Geniuses, 25-16

5. Team Liquid, 24-17

6. Dignitas, 20-21

7. Immortals, 19-22

8. FlyQuest, 13-28

9. Golden Guardians, 12-29

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 11-30

