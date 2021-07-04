100 Thieves, TSM remain 1-2 atop LCS Summer Split standings

TSM rebounded with a win Saturday to remain a game behind 100 Thieves, who extended their winning streak to seven matches in the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split.

TSM’s loss on Friday gave sole possession of first place to 100 Thieves. But TSM bounced back Saturday with a win over Immortals in 25 minutes on blue. 100 Thieves took down FlyQuest in 34 minutes, also on blue.

In other action Saturday, Evil Geniuses topped Counter Logic Gaming in 28 minutes on red, Cloud9 beat Team Liquid in 32 minutes on red to remain in third place, and Dignitas bested Golden Guardians in 35 minutes on blue.

Ten teams in the top North American LoL circuit are competing in the triple round-robin summer season, with the top eight qualifying for the championship. Matches are best-of-one.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the playoffs’ upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Can “Closer” Celik led 100 Thieves Saturday with a 4-0-6 kill-death-assist ratio.

TSM was powered by Lawrence “Lost” Sze Yuy Hui’s K-D-A of 6-2-6.

Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki was the star for Evil Geniuses with a K-D-A line of 9-0-5.

Cloud9 was led by Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami’s 4-0-7.

Toan “Neo” Tran led Dignitas with a 4-3-9 ratio.

Week 5 continues Sunday with five matches:

Golden Guardians vs. Evil Geniuses

CLG vs. 100 Thieves

Cloud9 vs. TSM

Team Liquid vs. FlyQuest

Dignitas vs. Immortals

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

1. 100 Thieves, 23-9

2. TSM, 22-10

3. Cloud9, 21-11

4. Team Liquid, 19-13

5. Evil Geniuses, 18-14

6. Dignitas, 17-15

7. Immortals, 14-18

T8. Counter Logic Gaming, 9-23

T8. FlyQuest, 9-23

10. Golden Guardians, 8-24

--Field Level Media