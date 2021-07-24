C9, EG knock off top dogs, gain ground in LCS Summer Split

Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses knocked off the leaders Friday to extend their winning streaks as Week 8 of the League Championship Series Summer Split got underway.

C9 defeated first-place 100 Thieves while Evil Geniuses turned back second-place TSM. C9 and EG have both won three in a row and are tied for third, two games behind 100T.

In other action, Team Liquid defeated FlyQuest, Counter Logic Gaming beat Golden Guardians in a battle of basement dwellers, and Immortals defeated Dignitas.

The top 10 North American League of Legends teams are competing in the League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split. After a triple round robin of best-of-one matches, the top eight clubs will qualify for the LCS Championship, scheduled for Aug. 7-29. The final rounds will be played in Newark, N.J.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the Championship’s upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

On Friday, Cloud9 defeated 100 Thieves in 36 minutes on blue. Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen of Denmark led C9’s victory with a with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 8-2-10.

Evil Geniuses defeated TSM in 33 minutes, also on blue. American Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki powered EG’s win with a K-D-A line of 3-1-7.

Team Liquid defeated FlyQuest in 30 minutes on blue. Denmark’s Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen went for 10-3-2 while teammate Jonathan “Armao” Armao of the U.S. finished with a K-D-A of 3-1-13.

CLG beat Golden Guardians in 43 minutes on red. Denmark’s Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen led the way with a slash line of 10-2-4.

Week 8 of the Summer Split continues Saturday with five matches:

TSM vs. Golden Guardians

Immortals vs. Evil Geniuses

FlyQuest vs. Cloud9

Team Liquid vs. Dignitas

100 Thieves vs. Counter Logic Gaming

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

1. 100 Thieves, 27-13

2. TSM, 26-14

T3. Cloud9, 25-15

T3. Evil Geniuses, 25-15

5. Team Liquid, 24-16

6. Dignitas, 19-21

7. Immortals, 18-22

8. FlyQuest, 13-27

9. Golden Guardians, 12-28

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 11-29

