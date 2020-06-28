CLG, Liquid improve to 4-2 at LCS Summer Split

Counter Logic Gaming and Team Liquid each beat struggling teams Saturday to improve to 4-2 and share third place in the standings, as Week 3 of the League of Legends Championship Series continued.

Counter Logic handled 100 Thieves (1-4), and Liquid dispatched Dignitas (0-5), who were left as the only remaining winless team after an overhauled Immortals squad (1-4) took down Golden Guardians (1-4) in the day’s finale.

In Saturday’s other match, Team SoloMid dominated Evil Geniuses to leave both teams at 3-2.

The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split are playing a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

After a loss Friday to FlyQuest, Counter Logic bounced back Saturday by beating 100 Thieves in 35 minutes on blue. Bot laner Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes finished with seven kills, no deaths and 10 assists playing as Ezreal in the victory.

Liquid’s win over Dignitas took a bit longer, coming in 46 minutes on red. Mid laner Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen posted 1/0/6 KDA as Twisted Fate.

TSM handled EG in 32 minutes on blue, racking up a 16-1 advantage in kills. Support Vincent “Biofrost” Wang had 1/0/11 KDA as Braum, and top laner Sergen “Broken Blade” Celik finished at 1/0/9 as Shen.

Immortals, who fired their GM and coach this week before promoting their North American Academy team to the lineup, saw early positive returns, handing Golden Guardians their fourth straight defeat with a 35-minute win on blue. Mid laner David “Insanity” Challe posted 2/0/8 KDA as Orianna, and support Nickolas “Hakuho” Surgent had 1/1/12 as Rakan.

Immortals will face a stiffer challenge Sunday, as they face the reigning Spring Split champions and currently undefeated Cloud9 (5-0).

That will be one of four matches to conclude Week 4:

-100 Thieves vs. Team SoloMid

-Immortals vs. Cloud9

-Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest

-Dignitas vs. Evil Geniuses

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 5-0

2. FlyQuest, 4-1

T3. Counter Logic Gaming, 4-2

T3. Team Liquid, 4-2

T5. Evil Geniuses, 3-2

T5. Team SoloMid, 3-2

T7. Golden Guardians, 1-4

T7. 100 Thieves, 1-4

T7. Immortals, 1-4

10. Dignitas, 0-5

—Field Level Media