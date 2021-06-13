Cloud9 alone in first in LCS Summer Split

Cloud9 won their third straight match and vaulted into first place by themselves on Saturday in the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split.

Cloud9 (16-7) needed 43 minutes to defeat Counter Logic Gaming (6-17) on blue. Meanwhile TSM (15-8), who shared the lead going into Saturday’s action, fell to FlyQuest (9-14) in 26 minutes, also on blue. TSM is now tied for second with 100 Thieves (15-8), who defeated last place Golden Guardians (4-19) in 29 minutes on blue.

In the day’s other matches, Evil Geniuses (12-11) battled it out before defeating Team Liquid (14-9) in 52 minutes on red, and Dignitas (14-9) took care of Immortals (10-13) in 28 minutes on red.

Ten teams in the top North American LoL league are competing in the triple round-robin summer season, with the top eight qualifying for the championship. Matches are best-of-one.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the playoffs’ upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Calvin “K1ng” Truong of Australia led Cloud9 with a kill-death-assist ratio of 6-1-7, while Jason “Wild Turtle” Tran of Canada paced Counter Logic Gaming at 6-2-2.

Christian “Palafox” Palafox of the U.S. led FlyQuest with a K-D-A of 5-2-5, and Mingyi “Spica” Lu of China carried TSM at 4-2-3.

Ian Victor “FBI” Huang of Australia led a trio of big scorers for 100 Thieves at 6-1-10, while three players had one kill and one assist apiece for Golden Guardians.

Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki of the U.S. had a big day for Evil Geniuses, putting up a K-D-A of 8-2-9, and Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen of Denmark paced Team Liquid at 5-4-11.

Toan “Neo” Tran of Vietnam led Dignitas at 8-2-6, while David “Insanity” Challe of the U.S. finished at 2-4-3 for Immortals.

Week 3 of the Summer Split continues Sunday with five matches:

--Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest

--Immortals vs. Team Liquid

--Counter Logic Gaming vs. TSM

--Dignitas vs. Cloud9

--Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

T1. Cloud9, 16-7

T2. 100 Thieves, 15-8

T2. TSM, 15-8

T4. Dignitas, 14-9

T4. Team Liquid, 14-9

6. Evil Geniuses, 12-11

7. Immortals, 10-13

8. FlyQuest, 9-14

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 6-17

10. Golden Guardians, 4-19

--Field Level Media