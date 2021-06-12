Cloud9 catches TSM for first in LCS Summer Split

Cloud9 won and TSM lost Friday, leaving the teams tied for first place in the League of Legends’ League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split.

Cloud9 (15-7) defeated FlyQuest (8-14) in 23 minutes on red, and 100 Thieves (14-8) got past TSM (15-7) in 32 minutes on red.

In the night’s other action, Team Liquid (14-8) topped Dignitas (13-9) in 33 minutes on blue, Evil Geniuses (11-11) beat Immortals (10-12) in 32 minutes on blue, and Counter Logic Gaming (6-16) edged Golden Guardians (4-18) in 43 minutes on red.

Ten teams in the top North American LoL league are competing in the triple round-robin summer season, with the top eight qualifying for the championship. Matches are best-of-one.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the playoffs’ upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

On Friday, Australia’s Ian Victor “FBI” Huang led 100 Thieves with a kill-death-assist ratio of 5-0-10. South Korea’s Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon and New Zealand’s Lawrence “Lost” Sze Yuy Hui each had a 1-4-0 K-D-A ratio for TSM.

Croatia’s Luka “Perkz” Perkovic paced Cloud9 with a 10-0-5 K-D-A ratio. FlyQuest didn’t manage a single kill.

Week 3 of the Summer Split continues Saturday with five matches:

--Golden Guardians vs. 100 Thieves

--FlyQuest vs. TSM

--Team Liquid vs. Evil Geniuses

--Cloud9 vs. Counter Logic Gaming

--Immortals vs. Dignitas

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

T1. Cloud9, 15-7

T1. TSM, 15-7

T3. 100 Thieves, 14-8

T3. Team Liquid, 14-8

5. Dignitas, 13-9

6. Evil Geniuses, 11-11

7. Immortals, 10-12

8. FlyQuest, 8-14

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 6-16

10. Golden Guardians, 4-18

