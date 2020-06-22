Cloud9 stays perfect after Week 2 of LCS Summer Split

Cloud9 is the only undefeated team after Week 2 of League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split.

Cloud9 moved to 4-0 by taking down Golden Guardians on Sunday in 34 minutes as top laner Eric “Licorice” Ritchie posted a 7/2/5 kill-death-assist ratio.

The other undefeated team entering Sunday had been Team Liquid, but Evil Geniuses established themselves as contenders by winning the match in 28 minutes and moving into a four-way tie for second at 3-1.

Evil Geniuses’ only loss came Saturday to Cloud9, who won the spring playoffs.

In other matches Sunday, FlyQuest notched their third consecutive win by beating winless Dignitas, and 100 Thieves earned their first victory of the season by defeating Immortals, also winless. FlyQuest jungler Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen was chosen Player of the Week. He posted a 3/0/8 KDA ratio Sunday.

The 10 teams in the LCS Summer Split will play a double round robin of best-of-one matches through Aug. 9. The top eight teams will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled for Aug. 13-Sept. 6.

The first- and second-place teams will receive byes into the second round of the winners bracket. The third- through sixth-place teams will open in the first round of the winners bracket, and the seventh- and eighth-place teams will begin in the first round of the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

The two playoff finalists will earn spots in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The third-place team will advance to the Worlds play-in event.

Week 3 of the LCS Summer Split begins Friday with two matches:

FlyQuest vs. Counter Logic Gaming

Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split standings

1. Cloud9, 4-0

T2. Counter Logic Gaming, 3-1

T2. Team Liquid, 3-1

T2. FlyQuest, 3-1

T2. Evil Geniuses, 3-1

6. Team SoloMid, 2-2

T7. Golden Guardians, 1-3

T7. 100 Thieves, 1-3

T9. Dignitas, 0-4

T9. Immortals, 0-4

—Field Level Media