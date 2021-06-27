Fourth straight win vaults 100 Thieves into tie atop LCS Summer Split

Red-hot 100 Thieves won their fourth straight match and moved into a tie for first place on Saturday in the middle day of Week 4 of the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split.

Playing on red, 100 Thieves (20-9) defeated Cloud9 (18-11) in 36 minutes. They pulled even with TSM (20-9), who had a five-match winning streak end with a 28-minute loss to Evil Geniuses (15-14). The Geniuses were also competing on red.

Team Liquid (19-10) is alone in third place. Playing on blue, they defeating Counter Logic Gaming (9-20) in 33 minutes.

There were two other matches on Saturday. Dignitas (15-14), playing on blue, needed only 28 minutes to get past FlyQuest (9-20). In the last match, Immortals (14-15) defeated last-place Golden Guardians (6-23) in just 26 minutes. Immortals were also playing on blue.

Ten teams in the top North American LoL circuit are competing in the triple round-robin summer season, with the top eight qualifying for the championship. Matches are best-of-one.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the playoffs’ upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Felix “Abbedagge” Braun of Germany led 100 Thieves with a kill-death-assist ratio of 5-1-8, while Robert “Blaber” Huang of the U.S. finished at 4-5-2 for Cloud9.

Evil Geniuses was paced by Juan Arturo “Contractz” Garcia of the U.S. with a K-D-A of 6-0-12, and TSM was held to four kills overall, three by Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon of South Korea.

Edward “Tactical” Ra of the U.S. paced Team Liquid at 8-4-9, while Jason “Wild Turtle” Tran of Canada finished at 3-5-3 for Counter Logic Gaming.

David “Yusui” Bloomquist of the U.S. dominated for Dignitas with a K-D-A of 10-2-3, and Cristian “Palafox” Palafox was at 4-5-3 for FlyQuest.

Mohamed “Revenge” Kaddoura of the U.S. also dominated, leading Immortals at 11-2-12, while Ethan “Iconic” Wilkinson of the U.S. finished at 3-5-4 for Golden Guardians.

Week 4 of the Summer Split continues Sunday with these five matches:

--Dignitas vs. Evil Geniuses

--Immortals vs. 100 Thieves

--TSM vs. Team Liquid

--FlyQuest vs. Golden Guardians

--Counter Logic Gaming vs. Cloud9

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

T1. 100 Thieves, 20-9

T1. TSM, 20-9

3. Team Liquid, 19-10

4. Cloud9, 18-11

T5. Dignitas, 15-14

T5. Evil Geniuses, 15-14

7. Immortals, 14-15

T8. Counter Logic Gaming, 9-20

T8. FlyQuest, 9-20

10. Golden Guardians, 6-23

