Golden Guardians shock 100 Thieves in LCS Summer Split

The top three teams in the League Championship Series Summer Split standings took upset losses Friday as Week 6 action got underway.

Last-place Golden Guardians stunned first-place 100 Thieves in 30 minutes on blue, and Counter Logic Gaming defeated second-place TSM in 40 minutes on red.

FlyQuest beat Cloud9 in 38 minutes on red, dropping Cloud9 into a tie for third place with Team Liquid, who posted a 33-minute win over Dignitas on blue,

In the day’s other match, Evil Geniuses got past Immortals in 36 minutes on red.

The top 10 North American League of Legends teams are competing in the League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split. After a triple round robin of best-of-one matches, the top eight clubs will qualify for the LCS Championship, scheduled for Aug. 7-29. The final rounds will be played in Newark, N.J.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the Championship’s upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

On Friday, the United States’ Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes led Golden Guardians with a 5-1-10 kill-death-assist ratio. South Korea’s Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho wound up at 2-2-2 for 100 Thieves.

The United States’ Eugene “Pobelter” Park topped Counter Logic Gaming with a 9-3-7 K-D-A ratio. New Zealand’s Lawrence “Lost” Sze Yuy Hui produced a 5-3-5 K-D-A ratio for TSM.

Australia’s Stephen “Triple” Li paced FlyQuest with an 8-4-14 K-D-A ratio. Another Aussie, Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami, finished at 14-6-4 for Cloud9.

Denmark’s Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen produced a 4-1-4 K-D-A ratio for Liquid. The United States’ David “Yusui” Bloomquist was at 5-2-2 for Dignitas.

Week 6 of the Summer Split continues Saturday with five matches:

--Golden Guardians vs. TSM

--Team Liquid vs. Immortals

--100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses

--Cloud9 vs. Dignitas

--Counter Logic Gaming vs. FlyQuest

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

1. 100 Thieves, 24-10

2. TSM, 23-11

T3. Cloud9, 21-13

T3. Team Liquid, 21-13

5. Evil Geniuses, 20-14

6. Dignitas, 17-17

7. Immortals, 15-19

T8. Counter Logic Gaming, 10-24

T8. FlyQuest, 10-24

10. Golden Guardians, 9-25

