Team Liquid gains ground in LCS Summer Split

Team Liquid won for the fourth time in five matches and gained ground on the two teams in front of them as Week 7 of the League Championship Series Summer Split competition began on Friday.

Playing on red, Team Liquid (23-14) needed only 29 minutes to defeat last-place Counter Logic Gaming (10-27) and pull within one game of second-place TSM and within two of the leader, 100 Thieves.

100 Thieves (25-12) was upended in 26 minutes by Dignitas (19-18), who was playing on red. TSM (24-13) dropped a 26-minute match to FlyQuest (13-24), who were playing on blue.

In Friday’s other matches, Immortals (16-21) defeated Cloud9 (22-15) in 42 minutes on red, and Golden Guardians (11-26), playing on blue, knocked off Evil Geniuses (22-15) in 36 minutes.

The top 10 North American League of Legends teams are competing in the League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split. After a triple round robin of best-of-one matches, the top eight clubs will qualify for the LCS Championship, scheduled for Aug. 7-29. The final rounds will be played in Newark, N.J.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the Championship’s upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen of Denmark led Team Liquid with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 5-3-4, while Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, also of Denmark, was at 3-2-3 for Counter Logic Gaming.

Matthew “Akaadian” Higginbotham put up a strong 6-0-4 KDA for Dignitas, and Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho of South Korea was the only 100 Thieves player to have multiple kills (2-1-0).

“Nxi” posted a 4-1-7 for FlyQuest, while Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon of South Korea was at 3-3-1 for TSM.

Quin “Raes” Korebrits of New Zealand finished with a 7-4-10 for Immortals, while Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami of Australia was at 9-2-6 for Cloud9.

Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes put up an 8-0-12 for Golden Guardians, and Daniele “Jiizuke” di Mauro of Italy posted a 5-5-1 for Evil Geniuses.

Week 7 of the Summer Split continues Saturday with five matches:

Counter Logic Gaming vs. Cloud9

Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves

TSM vs. Immortals

Dignitas vs. Golden Guardians

FlyQuest vs. Evil Geniuses

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

1. 100 Thieves, 25-12

2. TSM, 24-13

3. Team Liquid, 23-14

T4. Cloud9, 22-15

T4. Evil Geniuses, 22-15

6. Dignitas, 19-18

7. Immortals, 16-21

8. FlyQuest, 13-24

9. Golden Guardians, 11-26

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 10-27

--Field Level Media