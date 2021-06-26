Top teams post victories in LCS Summer Split

The top four teams posted victories on Friday to start Week 4 of the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split.

In the last match of the day, TSM (20-8), playing on blue, defeated FlyQuest in 30 minutes to maintain its one-game advantage over 100 Thieves (19-9) and two-game edge over Cloud9 (18-10) and Team Liquid (18-10).

Playing on red, 100 Thieves defeated Dignitas (14-14) in 32 minutes. Cloud9 was competing on blue in their 31-minute win over the last-place Golden Guardians (6-22). In the first match of the day, Team Liquid recorded a 36-minute win on blue over Evil Geniuses (14-14).

In the day’s other match, Immortals (13-15) played on red as they defeated Counter Logic Gaming (9-19) in 31 minutes.

Ten teams in the top North American LoL circuit are competing in the triple round-robin summer season, with the top eight qualifying for the championship. Matches are best-of-one.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the playoffs’ upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

On Friday, Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon of South Korea led TSM with a kill-death-assist ratio of 5-1-11, while Cristian “Palafox” Palafox of the U.S. was at 3-5-0 for Fly Quest.

100 Thieves were led by Can “Closer” Celik of Turkey at 3-1-5, with Matthew “Akaadian” Higginbotham of the U.S. posting a 2-3-2 for Dignitas.

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic of Croatia paced Cloud9 with a 6-3-7 K-D-A, and Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott finished at 3-3-3 for Golden Guardians.

Team Liquid’s Edward “Tactical” Ra of the U.S. finished at 8-1-5, while Jeong “Impact” Eon-young of South Korea posted a 3-3-4 for Evil Geniuses.

Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir of Romania led Immortals at 5-0-4, and Finn “Finn” Wiestal of Sweden finished at 3-3-4 for Counter Logic Gaming.

Week 4 of the Summer Split continues Saturday with five matches:

--Team Liquid vs. Counter Logic Gaming

--FlyQuest vs. Dignitas

--100 Thieves vs. Cloud9

--Evil Geniuses vs. TSM

--Golden Guardians vs. Immortals

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

1. TSM, 20-8

2. 100 Thieves, 19-9

T3. Cloud9, 18-10

T3. Team Liquid, 18-10

T5. Dignitas, 14-14

T5. Evil Geniuses, 14-14

7. Immortals, 13-15

T8. Counter Logic Gaming, 9-19

T8. FlyQuest, 9-19

10. Golden Guardians, 6-22

