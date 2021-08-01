TSM, 100 Thieves stay atop heap at LCS Summer Split

TSM and 100 Thieves posted victories to remain first and second in Week 9 of the League Championship Series Summer Split on Saturday, while Evil Geniuses fell from alone in third into a three-way tie.

In the day’s final match, TSM (30-14), playing on red, needed only 28 minutes to defeat last-place Counter Logic Gaming. 100 Thieves (29-15) had begun things with a 32-minute win on blue against Golden Guardians (13-31), who sit in ninth place in the 10-team league.

Evil Geniuses were playing on blue as they fell to Team Liquid in 42 minutes, leaving both teams at 27-17. They now share third place with Cloud9, who played on blue and posted a 28-minute win over Dignitas (22-22).

In the other match on Saturday, FlyQuest (14-30) also played on blue in defeating Immortals (20-24) in 30 minutes.

The top 10 North American League of Legends teams are competing in the League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split. After a triple round robin of best-of-one matches, the top eight clubs will qualify for the LCS Championship, scheduled for Aug. 7-29. The final rounds will be played in Newark, N.J.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the Championship’s upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage of Germany led TSM’s win with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 6-0-3, while Jason “Wild Turtle” Tran (2-2-1) of Canada was the only Counter Logic Gaming player to have a ratio with more than one kill.

Can “Closer” Celik of Turkey posted a K-D-A of 9-0-8 to lead 100 Thieves, and Jonathan “Chime” Pomponio was at 2-6-3 for Golden Guardians.

Team Liquid rode a 6-2-3 K-D-A from Edward “Tactical” Ra of the U.S. Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki (2-2-1) of the U.S. was the only Evil Geniuses player to have multiple kills.

Robert “Blaber” Huang of the U.S. posted a strong 6-0-7 and Jesper “Zven” Sveningsen of Denmark was at 5-0-10 to lead Cloud9, while David “Yusui” Bloomquist (2-5-0) of the U.S. was the only Dignitas player to have any kills in the K-D-A.

FlyQuest saw Brandon Joel “Josedeodo” Villegas of Argentina put up a 9-1-8 and Cristian “Palafox” Palafox of the U.S. an 8-1-6, while Quin “Raes” Korebrits of New Zealand led Immortals at 6-6-4.

Week 9 of the Summer Split concludes Sunday with five matches:

--TSM vs. Dignitas

--Immortals vs. Golden Guardians

--Team Liquid vs. Cloud9

--Evil Geniuses vs. 100 Thieves

--FlyQuest vs. Counter Logic Gaming

League Championship Series Summer Split standings, with records carried over from Spring Split (Summer W-L in parentheses):

1. TSM, 30-14 (18-8)

2. 100 Thieves, 29-15 (18-8)

T3. Cloud9, 27-17 (14-12)

T3. Evil Geniuses, 27-17 (17-9)

T3. Team Liquid, 27-17 (15-11)

6. Dignitas, 22-22 (11-15)

7. Immortals, 20-24 (13-13)

8. FlyQuest, 14-30 (8-18)

9. Golden Guardians, 13-31 (10-16)

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 11-33 (6-20)

--Field Level Media