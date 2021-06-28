TSM, 100 Thieves widen lead in LCS Summer Split

Co-leaders TSM and 100 Thieves opened up a two-match lead on the field by posting wins on Sunday to conclude Week 4 of the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split.

100 Thieves (21-9), who ran their winning streak to five, made quick work of Immortals (14-16), winning in 26 minutes on blue. In the next match of the day, TSM (21-9) kept pace, also playing on blue while defeating Team Liquid (19-11) in 28 minutes.

In the day’s last match, Cloud9 (19-11) moved into a tie for third by beating Counter Logic Gaming (9-21) in 35 minutes. Cloud9 was also playing on blue.

The day began with Evil Geniuses (16-14), who were playing on red, surpassing Dignitas (15-15) in the standings with a 30-minute win. Also, last-place Golden Guardians (7-23) pulled closer to FlyQuest (9-21), one of two teams tied for eighth place, with a win in 39 minutes on red.

Ten teams in the top North American LoL circuit are competing in the triple round-robin summer season, with the top eight qualifying for the championship. Matches are best-of-one.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the playoffs’ upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho of South Korea led a balanced attack for 100 Thieves, finishing with a kill-death-assist ratio of 4-1-7. Mohamed “Revenge” Kaddoura was at 4-5-2 for Immortals.

Mingyi “Spica” Lu of China posted a K-D-A of 4-0-2 in TSM’s win, while Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen of Denmark led Team Liquid at 4-1-0.

Cloud9’s Robert “Blaber” Huang of the U.S. led his team at 4-1-10, while three players had two kills apiece for Counter Logic Gaming.

Jeong “Impact” Eon-young of South Korea paced Evil Geniuses with a K-D-A of 5-3-7, and Toan “Neo” Tran of Vietnam led Dignitas at 5-3-5.

Nicholas “Ablazeolive” Antonio Abbott of Canada posted an 8-5-8 in the Golden Guardians’ win, and Frank “Tomo” Lam of the U.S. registered a 7-2-8 for FlyQuest.

Week 5 of the Summer Split begins Friday with these five matches:

--100 Thieves vs. Team Liquid

--FlyQuest vs. Evil Geniuses

--Dignitas vs. TSM

--Immortals vs. Cloud9

--Counter Logic Gaming vs. Golden Guardians

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

T1. TSM, 21-9

T1. 100 Thieves, 21-9

T3. Cloud9, 19-11

T3. Team Liquid, 19-11

5. Evil Geniuses, 16-14

6. Dignitas, 15-15

7. Immortals, 14-16

T8. Counter Logic Gaming, 9-21

T8. FlyQuest, 9-21

10. Golden Guardians, 7-23

--Field Level Media