TSM catch Cloud9 for first place in LCS Summer Split

TSM won while Cloud9 lost Friday to create a tie for first in the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split.

TSM beat Immortals in 42 minutes, while Evil Geniuses defeated Cloud9 in 26 minutes.

In the other Friday action as Week 3 began, FlyQuest topped Team Liquid in 32 minutes, Golden Guardians downed Dignitas in 35 minutes, and Counter Logic Gaming got past 100 Thieves in 31 minutes. All five of the day’s winners played on red.

Cloud9 and TSM both ended the day at 17-8, with 100 Thieves and Team Liquid both at 16-9.

Ten teams in the top North American LoL circuit are competing in the triple round-robin summer season, with the top eight qualifying for the championship. Matches are best-of-one.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the playoffs’ upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

TSM handled Immortals behind a 6-2-1 kill-death-assist ratio from South Korea’s Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon. The United States’ David “Insanity” Challe posted a 5-1-7 K-D-A ratio for Immortals.

Italy’s Daniele “Jiizuke” di Mauro produced a 6-1-6 K-D-A ratio for Evil Geniuses. Robert “Blaber” Huang of the U.S. wound up at 2-5-3 for Cloud9.

Edward “Tactical” Ra of the United States powered Team Liquid with a 7-1-2 K-D-A ratio. The United States’ Cristian “Palafox” Palafox finished at 4-2-2 for FlyQuest.

Canada’s Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott logged a 6-1-5 K-D-A ratio for Golden Guardians. Toan “Neo” Tran of Vietnamregistered a 5-4-6 K-D-A ratio for Dignitas.

Sweden’s Finn “Finn” Wiestal amassed a 4-0-13 K-D-A ratio to top Counter Logic Gaming. 100 Thieves didn’t manage a single kill in the match.

Week 3 of the Summer Split continues Saturday with five matches:

--Cloud9 vs. Immortals

--Counter Logic Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

--TSM vs. Dignitas

--100 Thieves vs. FlyQuest

--Golden Guardians vs. Team Liquid

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

T1. Cloud9, 17-8

T1. TSM, 17-8

T3. 100 Thieves, 16-9

T3. Team Liquid, 16-9

5. Dignitas, 14-11

6. Evil Geniuses, 13-12

7. Immortals, 10-15

8. FlyQuest, 9-16

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 7-18

10. Golden Guardians, 6-19

