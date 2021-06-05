TSM, Dignitas open LCS Summer Split with victories

Dignitas and TSM opened with wins Friday on the first day of the LCS Summer Series Split - North America.

Cloud9, who clinched first place in the Spring Split, lost to Golden Guardians in their opener. With their win, TSM joins Cloud9 atop the standings.

In other action Friday, Immortals took down 100 Thieves and FlyQuest defeated Counter Logic Gaming.

Ten teams battle it out in the triple round robin summer season. Matches are best of one and the top eight teams qualify for the championship. The top 2 teams start in Round 2 of the upper bracket; 3rd to 6th start in Round 1 of the upper bracket; 7th and 8th start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Unlike previous years, records carry over from the spring series.

On Friday, TSM defeated Team Liquid in 44 minutes on red. Dignitas beat Evil Geniuses in 34 minutes, also on red. Golden Guardians took down C9 in 38 minutes on blue. Immortals topped 100T in 28 minutes on red. And FlyQuest defeated CLG in 37 minutes on blue.

Action continues Saturday:

TSM vs. EG

Dignitas vs. FlyQuest

C9 vs. 100 Thieves

CLG vs. Team Liquid

Immortals vs. Golden Guardians

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (carried over from Spring):

T1. Cloud9, 13-6

T1. TSM, 13-6

T3. Dignitas, 12-7

T3. Team Liquid, 12-7

5. 100 Thieves, 11-8

6. Evil Geniuses, 10-9

7. Immortals, 8-11

8. FlyQuest, 7-12

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-14

10. Golden Guardians, 4-15

