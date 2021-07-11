TSM draw even with 100 Thieves atop LCS standings

100 Thieves dropped their second consecutive match Saturday while TSM rebounded with a win to draw even atop the League Championship Series Summer Split standings.

Evil Geniuses won their seventh in a row by defeating 100 Thieves in 33 minutes on red.

TSM rebounded from their loss Friday by defeating Golden Guardians in 35 minutes, also on blue.

In other action, Team Liquid defeated Immortals, Cloud9 downed Dignitas and FlyQuest beat Counter Logic Gaming.

The top 10 North American League of Legends teams are competing in the League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split. After a triple round robin of best-of-one matches, the top eight clubs will qualify for the LCS Championship, scheduled for Aug. 7-29. The final rounds will be played in Newark, N.J.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the Championship’s upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

On Saturday, American Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki led Evil Geniuses with a kill-death-assist ratio of 10-2-5. Turkey’s Can “Closer” Celik posted a K-D-A of 2-4-2 for 100 Thieves.

China’s Mingyi “Spica” Lu powered TSM’s big day with a K-D-A of 8-1-7. The Golden Guardians got 3-3-7 from Ethan “Iconic” Wilkinson of the U.S.

Team Liquid defeated Immortals in 33 minutes on blue and were led by American “Tactical” Ra, who posted a K-D-A of 7-0-4. Immortals were led by American David “Insanity” Challe and his 2-2-2 ratio.

Cloud9 took down Dignitas in 30 minutes on blue. Australian Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami led the way with a ratio of 3-0-11. Dignitas got 4-4-3 from American Matthew “Akaadian” Higginbotham.

Week 6 of the Summer Split continues Sunday with five matches:

Team Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

FlyQuest vs. Immortals

100 Thieves vs. TSM

Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud9

Dignitas vs. Counter Logic Gaming

League Championship Series Sumer Split standings (including records carried over from the Spring Split):

T1. 100 Thieves, 24-11

T1. TSM, 24-11

T3. Cloud9, 22-13

T3. Team Liquid, 22-13

5. Evil Geniuses, 21-14

6. Dignitas, 17-18

7. Immortals, 15-20

8. FlyQuest, 11-24

9. Counter Logic Gaming, 10-25

10. Golden Guardians, 9-26

