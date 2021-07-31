TSM grabs sole possession of first at LCS Summer Split

TSM, which last week pulled into a tie for first place at the League Championship Series Summer Split, dumped fellow first-place team 100 Thieves Friday to grab sole possession of the top spot with two more games to play.

Playing on red, TSM (29-14) defeated 100 Thieves (28-15) in 33 minutes. They were paced by “Huni” Heo Seung-hoon of South Korea, who posted a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 5-0-0. Teammate “SwordArt” Hu Shuo-Chieh added a 2-1-7 K-D-A.

In other matches, Evil Geniuses (playing on blue) defeated Cloud9 in 40 minutes, Golden Guardians topped FlyQuest in 37 minutes playing on red, Team Liquid, also playing on red, upended Immortals in 24 minutes and Dignitas beat Counter Logic Gaming on red in 33 minutes.

Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki of the U.S. scored a K-D-A of 5-2-2 for Evil Geniuses (27-16) in a match that gave them sole possession of third place. Cloud9 (26-17), now tied for fourth, was paced by Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami with a 3-1-6 kills-deaths-assists ratio.

Golden Guardians standout Nicholas “Ablazeolive” Antonio Abbott posted a K-D-A ratio of 6-1-4 to help them rise into an eighth-place tie in the standings with the team they defeated, FlyQuest.

The top 10 North American League of Legends teams are competing in the League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split. After a triple round robin of best-of-one matches, the top eight clubs will qualify for the LCS Championship, scheduled for Aug. 7-29. The final rounds will be played in Newark, N.J.

The top two teams will start in Round 2 of the Championship’s upper bracket. Third through sixth will start in Round 1 of the upper bracket, and seventh and eighth will start in Round 1 of the lower bracket.

Week 9 of the Summer Split continues Saturday with five matches:

--Golden Guardians vs. 100 Thieves

--Dignitas vs. Cloud9

--FlyQuest vs. Immortals

--TSM vs. Counter Logic Gaming

--Team Liquid vs. Evil Geniuses

League Championship Series Summer Split standings, with records carried over from Spring Split (Summer W-L in parentheses):

1. TSM, 29-14 (17-8)

2. 100 Thieves, 28-15 (17-8)

3. Evil Geniuses, 27-16 (17-8)

T4. Cloud9, 26-17 (13-12)

T4. Team Liquid, 26-17 (14-11)

6. Dignitas, 22-21 (11-14)

7. Immortals, 20-23 (13-12)

T8. FlyQuest, 13-30 (7-18)

T8. Golden Guardians, 13-30 (10-15)

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 11-32 (6-19)

--Field Level Media